Gierd, An E-Commerce Marketplace Platform, Ranked Number 9th Fastest-Growing Company on the 2025 Deloitte Fast 500™

Attributes revenue growth to unifying marketplace operations, especially financial reconciliation and dynamic pricing into one intelligent control system.

SAND POINT, ID, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gierd today announced it ranked No. 9 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year of the ranking. Gierd, which is an e-commerce marketplace platform, grew over 9,600% over the last 3 years during this period.

Gierd’s growth reflects the surge of brands embracing marketplace commerce as their fastest-growing sales channel. Marketplaces now drive over 80% of online spending and have become the place where brands meet customers, gain data, and scale reach. Yet most still operate in manual mode, juggling different single channel feeds, spreadsheets, and disconnected tools that fragment control.

“Finance shouldn’t have to choose between slowing growth and losing control,” said Jordan Sielaff, Gierd’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Our platform gives CFOs and COOs proof, not guesswork, so capital is allocated to winners with confidence. That’s why we built Gierd: to restore audit-conform financial clarity to marketplace commerce.”

The Problem: Flying Blind on Marketplaces

Brands now operate across six or more marketplaces, but every transaction lives in isolation. Feed engines push data forward, not together. Manual reconciliation creates delay, errors, and blind spots. Finance and Ops teams waste time proving what should already be visible: where profit is made, and where it leaks.

The Solution: Unified Commerce Intelligence

Gierd is the only SaaS product built specifically for Marketplace Commerce. It unifies every order, payout, return, and fee into a single, audit-ready ledger, so Finance teams can act decisively and partner strategically with their Operations partners. Gierd enables brands to see which platforms drive margin and which erode in near real time.

With Financial Transaction Management (FTM), every order, payout, and return flows through one trusted channel, connecting banks, entities, and markets in real time.

With Financial Reconciliation (FINREC), every variance is traced, matched, and verified down to the SKU.

The Result: Growth With Confidence

Customers using Gierd typically see over 40% marketplace revenue growth and margin improvement, while reclaiming up to 30+ hours per month in manual reconciliation time. Finance leaders shift from reactive oversight to proactive orchestration and can scale with proof, not hope.

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants - demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Gierd

Intelligent Unified Marketplace Commerce, Built by people that speak tech and trade.

Gierd is the only intelligent Unified E-Commerce Marketplace Platform that gives enterprise brands full financial, operational, and strategic control across the marketplaces where customers actually buy. It unifies every order, payout, and return into audit-ready data, empowering Enterprise leaders to unlock the Complete Commerce that marketplaces were missing.

Founded and led by people with deep operational experience in scaling first-life and reuse commerce across Amazon, eBay, and global ecommerce platforms, Gierd was built by those who have lived the complexity firsthand. From SKU-level financial clarity to proactive orchestration, Gierd replaces fragmentation with transparency and is SOC 2 certified.

Headquartered in Idaho and trusted by Fortune 100 brands, Gierd is scaling rapidly while remaining purpose-led: empowering brands to own their marketplace data and destiny.

