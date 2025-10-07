LG Resources Helps Community and Technical College Students Launch Careers in Utah

LG Resources, a Utah staffing agency, has partnered with Utah Colleges to help students prepare for successful careers in the skilled trades.

WEST VALLEY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LG Resources, a Utah staffing agency, has partnered with Davis Technical College, Mountainland Technical College, Ogden-Weber Technical College, and Salt Lake Community College to help students prepare for successful careers in the skilled trades.

While the demand for skilled tradespeople is growing rapidly in Utah, there is a shortage of qualified workers for many roles. LG Resources aims to address this shortage by helping students develop in-demand skills and find jobs with opportunities for growth.

“We see these partnerships as an opportunity to bridge the gap between training and meaningful careers,” Jade Brock, VP of Sales at LG Resources, said. “Our goal is to give students real opportunities that match their skills while supporting local businesses with the talent they need. The schools have shared their excitement about having a strong company like LG Resources partnering with them for job placement.”



Preparing Students For Success in the Trades

Through these partnerships, LG Resources will provide students with real-world learning opportunities, including:

Live skill demonstrations

Guest speakers in classrooms

Career readiness workshops

Hosting for trade-specific instruction

LG Resources has also been invited to participate in Davis Technical College’s annual Occupational Academic Committee, which works to improve the quality of student programs. The company can help ensure training aligns with industry needs.



Connecting Graduates With Job Opportunities

LG Resources is actively recruiting students from Davis Technical College, Mountainland Technical College, and Salt Lake Community College for jobs. The company will regularly attend job fairs at these schools to recruit for open positions.

At this time, LG Resources has numerous job opportunities for MIG Welders, CNC Machine Operators, HVAC Technicians and Installers, Panel Builders, and Brake Press Operators. Most opportunities are full-time, long-term roles, although some project-based or temporary positions are also available.

LG Resources is looking to hire students and recent graduates who have a strong desire to get started in their chosen trade. Ideal candidates are dependable, committed to growth, safety-conscious, attentive to detail, and able to meet pre-qualifiers such as completing a physical test on trade-related machinery or answering basic job-related questions.



About LG Resources

LG Resources is a staffing agency that specializes in trades, light industrial work, and other roles that are in demand throughout Utah. The company connects job seekers, including recent college and technical school graduates, with rewarding career opportunities that match their skills. Many placements lead to permanent roles.

To learn more about LG Resources and current job opportunities, visit https://lgresources.com.

