Community Boss Successfully Completes SOC 2 Compliance Audit

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that Community Boss has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit, performed by Sensiba LLP (Sensiba).

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security audit provides a report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories.

A SOC 2 Type 2 report describes a service organization's systems, whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories, and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. Community Boss’s SOC 2 Type 2 report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a “clean” audit opinion from Sensiba.

SOC 2 is an industry-standard set of controls and frameworks that are backed by a third-party external audit. It communicates a standard of process and procedure that keeps customers’ data secure.

“Community Boss puts our customers’ privacy first; we do not sell, share, or trade customer data”, said Michael Ugrin, Director of Product Operations. “In earning our SOC 2 certification, this is another way for us to show that this fundamentally matters to us and the way we conduct business.”

