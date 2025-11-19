Heath Announces Multi-Unit Sale of Discover AMLD to Bohr Limited for Major Project with Alliander Energy

Heath is pleased to announce a multi-unit sale of its advanced mobile leak detection platform, Discover AMLD, to Bohr Limited

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heath Consultants Incorporated is pleased to announce a multi-unit sale of its advanced mobile leak detection platform, Discover AMLD, to Bohr Limited in support of a major methane emissions and quantification project with Alliander. This deployment marks a significant step forward in the adoption of next-generation technologies that help utilities enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and meet emissions-reduction commitments.The multi-year project to be conducted by Tectrac (A Bohr Company) will leverage Discover AMLD’s industry-leading ability to conduct natural gas leak surveys, enabling Alliander to pinpoint and address leak sources with greater accuracy than ever before. With rapid, high-sensitivity detection, quantification insights, and powerful data analytics, Discover AMLD will help support the utility’s long-term infrastructure and sustainability targets.In addition to Discover AMLD, the sale includes Heath’s flagship portable gas leak detection technologies — the RMLD-CS (Remote Methane Leak Detector – Complete Solution) and the DP-IR+ — both widely recognized for reliability, ease of use, and field-proven performance. Together, these tools will provide Tectrac with a comprehensive suite of detection capabilities for advanced mobile, remote, and pinpoint leak investigation processes.“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Bohr and support Alliander as they accelerate their methane leak-detection initiatives,” said Patrick Jacobs, Vice President of Sales Heath. “This project demonstrates the growing global demand for advanced methane detection solutions and reinforces Heath’s commitment to helping utilities improve safety, efficiency and reduce emissions in natural gas leak detection.Chris Day, Chief Executive Officer at Tectrac, emphasized the transformative impact of the new technology on their operations: “Heath’s Discover AMLD platform brings a new level of precision and efficiency to our methane detection workflows. We’re pleased to partner with Heath and deploy these advanced technologies in support of Alliander’s critical leak detection and emissions-reduction program. It is especially rewarding to have secured this contract through a highly competitive public tender process, winning on both technical and commercial merit against leading companies from around the world”This multi-unit deployment further strengthens Heath’s growing presence in Europe and continues the company’s mission to provide innovative leak detection technologies that help gas networks meet today’s evolving challenges.For more information about Discover AMLD or Heath’s full portfolio of leak detection solutions, please visit https://heathus.com For more information about Bohr and Tectrac, please visit https://bohr.uk/

