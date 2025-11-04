Heath Announces Organizational Updates and Key Leadership Appointments

Heath announces important organizational updates designed to strengthen the company’s ability to execute its core strategy in methane emissions management.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heath is pleased to announce important organizational updates designed to strengthen the company’s ability to execute its core strategy in methane emissions management and deliver greater value to customers and partners. As the company continues to operate in a rapidly evolving industry landscape, maintaining a clear focus on strategic priorities remains essential. These updates will enhance operational efficiency, improve alignment across teams, and position Heath to continue delivering strong results—helping the company meet the evolving needs of the utilities industry it serves.As part of these updates, Adam Greer has joined Heath as Chief Financial Officer. Adam brings extensive financial leadership experience, having served as CFO for XL Parts, an automotive parts distributor operating nine distribution centers and more than 220 locations across the South. His expertise in enterprise growth, financial transformation, and operational strategy will be instrumental in supporting Heath’s continued success. In his new role, Greer oversees finance, accounting, manufacturing, procurement, and supply chain functions—strengthening operational performance, advancing strategic growth initiatives, and ensuring Heath continues delivering exceptional value to its customers and partners.Additionally, Mitch Comardo has been appointed Vice President of Software & Marketing. In this expanded role, Mitch leads initiatives across both disciplines—advancing marketing capabilities through data-driven strategies, modern technology platforms, and brand consistency, while overseeing the development of scalable, high-performing software solutions. His leadership plays a key role in driving innovation, aligning these functions with Heath’s long-term business objectives, and supporting the company’s continued growth. Through these efforts, Heath continues to deliver exceptional value to customers and partners with cutting-edge software and impactful marketing initiatives.These organizational improvements enhance Heath's ability to fulfill its commitments and continue to promote a culture of collaboration and excellence. Each employee contributes significantly to the company's achievements, and these changes further demonstrate Heath's commitment to delivering superior results for its customers and partners in the natural gas industry.

