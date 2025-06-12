Heath Consultants Enters into A Definitive Agreement to Divest Locate Service Offering

Strategic move sharpens Heath’s focus on methane emissions management and enhances value for clients

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heath Consultants, a leader in methane emissions management, announced today the definitive agreement to sell substantially all its Locate Services Division to USIC, a leading provider of underground public utility locating (811) services in the U.S.This decision reflects Heath’s commitment to sharpening its focus on methane emissions detection and management—areas where the company continues to lead through innovation and deep industry expertise. By transitioning the Locate Services division to USIC, Heath ensures its locate team joins a company dedicated to growth in that space, while Heath concentrates on delivering advanced solutions that help utility clients meet evolving safety, environmental, and regulatory demands. The sale of Heath’s locating business unit includes substantially all its 811 Call Before You Dig services, and the agreement includes principles for future collaboration to ensure continuity of operations for Heath’s Locating customers under USIC’s ownership.“We are excited about this transition and are confident it will strengthen our position in the market,” said Carolyn Heath Haag, Heath President and Chairwoman. “This divestiture reinforces our commitment to our core mission—delivering exceptional value through industry-leading technology and leak detection services and further solidifies our position as a market leader in methane emissions management.”"The divestiture allows Heath to concentrate efforts and capital on new methane detection technologies, such as our innovative HYBRID™ self-calibrating tool, while also improving our existing offerings: LSA software, Discover AMLD(Advanced Mobile Leak Detection), and End-to-End (E2E) Complete Solution. This strategic move aligns our resources and talent with our already industry-leading platforms and creates opportunities to deliver greater value to our customers by combining our technological innovation with excellence in field service. As industry demands evolve, these innovative solutions deliver greater accuracy, mobility, and data-driven insights to help utilities enhance safety and efficiency, meet regulatory requirements, and reduce emissions." said Drew Sitgreaves, Heath CEO.This strategic move will help enhance USIC’s service offerings in the gas locating space, as it continues to expand the breadth of its portfolio.“We are excited to welcome the talented team and valued customers of Heath’s locate business into the USIC family,” said Yuvbir Singh, USIC CEO. "Heath’s commitment to safety and their customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with USIC’s core values.”The transaction is expected to be completed by Q3 of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Westlake Securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Heath, and Cozen O’Connor is acting as outside counsel.About Heath ConsultantsHeath Consultants Incorporated, a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1933, is recognized as a pioneer in the methane leak detection industry. The company plays a pivotal role in shaping the utility-related methane detection sector as we know it today.Heath designs, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced methane detection technologies—each purpose-built to reduce environmental impact and safeguard public safety. Beyond cutting-edge products, Heath offers end-to-end methane leak detection and field services to the natural gas industry nationwide, powered by a skilled network of certified technicians. With strategically located service centers and sales support, Heath sets the standard in innovative methane emissions management solutions.As a certified woman-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Heath continues to lead with a commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility.For more information about Heath’s products and services, please visit www.heathus.com About USICUSIC is a leading provider of underground utility damage prevention services with more than 10,000 employees and operations in 48 states and corporate headquarters located in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company, which serves more than 1,400 telecommunications, electric, gas, water, and sewer utilities, as well as municipalities, performs over 80 million locates each year. Additionally, USIC provides a range of advanced infrastructure services performed by its affiliate companies, Blood Hound, Reconn Utility Services, and On Target Utility Services. USIC is jointly owned by Partners Group , acting on behalf of its clients, and Kohlberg. Partners Group originally invested in USIC in 2017 and partnered in November 2022 with a Kohlberg-led consortium, including funds managed by Mubadala and Neuberger Berman. For more information, visit usicllc.com.

