Rainbow Pools Announces Seasonal Support for Sparrow’s Nest

FISHKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rainbow Pools has announced its seasonal commitment to supporting Sparrow’s Nest, a Hudson Valley–based nonprofit that prepares and delivers meals to caregivers and families facing cancer diagnoses.The company’s involvement aligns with its ongoing focus on community engagement and local philanthropy. Rainbow Pools selected Sparrow’s Nest based on the organization’s long-standing role in providing comfort, nourishment, and practical support to families navigating serious medical challenges.“Supporting families going through difficult medical journeys is deeply meaningful to us,” said Mike Todd of Rainbow Pools. “Sparrow’s Nest has an incredible impact on our community, and we are honored to contribute to their mission.”This seasonal effort reflects Rainbow Pools’ broader emphasis on strengthening community connections and highlighting charitable organizations that make a direct difference in the lives of local families. Over the years, the company has participated in various regional initiatives aimed at promoting compassion and service throughout the Hudson Valley.By partnering with Sparrow’s Nest, Rainbow Pools hopes to help elevate awareness of the nonprofit’s vital programs, especially during a time of year when acts of care and generosity have an even greater significance.Additional information about Rainbow Pools and its community involvement can be found at https://rainbowpools.com/

