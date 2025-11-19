Pelican Pools Announces Seasonal Support for Tunnel to Towers Foundation

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelican Pools has announced a renewed commitment to charitable involvement this season through its support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization recognized nationally for providing mortgage-free homes to the families of fallen first responders and military personnel.The company’s participation is part of a broader effort within the pool service industry to highlight causes that strengthen local communities. Pelican Pools selected Tunnel to Towers in recognition of the foundation’s long-standing work assisting families facing profound loss and hardship.“Supporting organizations that directly impact the lives of families in our communities is extremely important to us,” said Jim O’Brien of Pelican Pools. “Tunnel to Towers continues to make a meaningful difference for those who have sacrificed so much, and we are honored to contribute to their mission.”The initiative underscores Pelican Pools’ focus on community engagement, emphasizing year-round efforts to elevate charitable work across Long Island and beyond. In recent years, the company has participated in various local outreach activities aimed at supporting veterans, first responders, and community families.By aligning with Tunnel to Towers, Pelican Pools hopes to bring added visibility to a foundation whose programs remain essential to families navigating some of life’s most difficult circumstances.More information about Pelican Pools and its community efforts can be found at https://pelicanpoolsinc.com/

