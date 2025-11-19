Submit Release
Henry Bona Pools & Spas Announces Donation in Support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

KENVIL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henry Bona Pools & Spas has announced a charitable contribution to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a national organization dedicated to suicide prevention research, education programs, and community support services.

AFSP provides resources for individuals and families affected by suicide, as well as training initiatives aimed at increasing public understanding of mental health. The organization’s programs are active nationwide and rely on partnerships with local communities, volunteers, and supporting organizations.

“AFSP plays an important role in expanding access to mental health education and support,” said Hank Bona of Henry Bona Pools & Spas. “We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to their ongoing work.”

Information about AFSP and its programs can be found at www.afsp.org.
Additional details about Henry Bona Pools & Spas are available at https://www.bonapools.com/.

