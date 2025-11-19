Henry Bona Pools & Spas Announces Donation in Support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
AFSP provides resources for individuals and families affected by suicide, as well as training initiatives aimed at increasing public understanding of mental health. The organization’s programs are active nationwide and rely on partnerships with local communities, volunteers, and supporting organizations.
“AFSP plays an important role in expanding access to mental health education and support,” said Hank Bona of Henry Bona Pools & Spas. “We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to their ongoing work.”
Information about AFSP and its programs can be found at www.afsp.org.
Additional details about Henry Bona Pools & Spas are available at https://www.bonapools.com/.
