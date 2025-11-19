FS-Curtis Launches ECO-Pure Oil-Free Rotary Screw Air Compressors

FS-Curtis' newest launch: the ECO-Pure!

FS-Curtis launches ECO-Pure, built to provide clean, Class 0 oil-free air with advanced efficiency and dependable performance for demanding applications.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Curtis , a global leader in compressed air solutions with more than 170 years of proven reliability, proudly announces the launch of the ECO-Pure Oil-Free Rotary Screw Air Compressor Series. Designed for industries where air purity is non-negotiable, the ECO-Pure Series delivers Class 0 certified oil-free air with advanced efficiency, low maintenance, and long-term dependability.The ECO-Pure Series is engineered for reliability, efficiency, and simplified maintenance, featuring:- Advanced Bearing Design – Eliminates the need for a balancing piston and diaphragm, reducing maintenance and potential failure points while improving reliability.- Dual-Stage Jacket Cooling – Ensures stable temperatures for consistent, efficient operation.- Integrated Oil Tank & Simplified Design – Reduces service needs and potential leak points.- Built-In Moisture Separation – Zero-loss drain provides cleaner, drier air and enhanced system protection.Industry ApplicationsThe ECO-Pure Series provides reliable, oil-free air for industries that demand uncompromising purity and performance, including food & beverage, electronics, pharmaceuticals, power generation, oil & gas, mining, and medical manufacturing.“ECO-Pure represents the next generation of FS-Curtis oil-free technology,” said Tony Montalto Vice President of Oil-Free Sales. “It combines the dependable engineering our customers trust with innovative energy-saving features that lower operating costs while maintaining the highest standards of air quality and reliability.”For more information about the FS-Curtis ECO-Pure Oil-Free Rotary Screw Air Compressors, visit www.fscurtis.com or contact info@fscurtis.com.About FS-CurtisFor over 170 years, FS-Curtis has been a leader in compressed air systems, providing reliable and efficient solutions to industrial partners worldwide. Our unwavering commitment to quality and service, backed by our factory experts, has made FS-Curtis the brand of choice for professionals across industries.

