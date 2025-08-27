FS-Curtis Launches New VSV Series Oil-Injected Screw Vacuum Pumps

FS-Curtis' newest launch: VSV

FS-Curtis launches its newest vacuum pumps that combine innovative engineering with durability.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Curtis , a global leader in compressed air solutions with over 170 years of engineering excellence, has officially launched the VSV Series Oil-Injected Rotary Screw Vacuum Pump Line. Designed to deliver maximum efficiency, reliability, and energy savings, the new VSV Series is built to meet the rigorous demands of modern industry.The VSV Series combines innovative engineering with FS-Curtis’ trusted durability to create a powerful vacuum solution for a wide range of applications, including food and beverage, medical, plastics, electronics, packaging, and alternative energy.Key Features of the VSV Series Include:- High-Efficiency Performance – Equipped with a permanent magnet motor and integrated variable frequency drive (VFD), the VSV delivers up to 45% energy savings compared to fixed-speed models.- Compact, Quiet Design – Small footprint, low noise levels, and rugged enclosure ensure reliable operation with minimal disruption.- eCOOLTechnology – Protects critical components, optimizes cooling airflow, and extends system life.- Intuitive iCommand-Touch+ Controller – A 7” full-color touchscreen interface with advanced monitoring, trending, and graphing capabilities for enhanced system control.- Reliable Oil-Separation System – Vertically installed, cyclonic design ensures clean, efficient operation and easy servicing.“FS-Curtis has always been driven by a commitment to quality and innovation,” said Sarah Milford, Production Operations Manager at FS-Curtis. “The launch of the VSV Series represents the next step in providing our customers with energy-efficient, reliable vacuum solutions that lower costs and improve performance.”With models ranging from 15 to 60 HP (368–1178 ACFM flow rate), the VSV Series is designed for continuous operation, offering a smarter, more dependable solution for today’s industrial environments.For more information about the FS-Curtis VSV Series Vacuum Pumps, visit www.fscurtis.com or contact info@fscurtis.com.About FS-CurtisFor over 170 years, FS-Curtis has been a leader in compressed air systems, providing reliable and efficient solutions to industrial partners worldwide. Our unwavering commitment to quality and service, backed by our factory experts, has made FS-Curtis the brand of choice for professionals across industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.