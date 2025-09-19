FS-Curtis Launches New BWV Series Oil-Free Rotary Screw Blowers

FS-Curtis' newest launch: BWV Series

Delivering Quiet, Reliable, and Energy-Efficient Solutions for Demanding Industries

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Curtis, a global leader in compressed air solutions with more than 170 years of proven reliability, proudly announces the launch of its BWV Series Oil-Free Rotary Screw Blowers. Engineered for industries requiring clean, efficient, and dependable air solutions, the BWV Series delivers exceptional performance with energy savings of up to 35% at higher pressures.The BWV Series is designed with a focus on quiet operation, energy efficiency, and ease of use, featuring:- Low Noise, High Reliability – Innovative inlet duct design ensures stable, fluctuation-free performance.- Superior Efficiency – Direct-coupled permanent magnet motors, combined with advanced variable speed drive technology, deliver significant energy savings.- Outstanding Control – The intuitive iCommand-Touch+ controller offers real-time monitoring, advanced diagnostics, and touchscreen simplicity.- Durable Oil-Free Design – PTFE-coated rotors enhance corrosion resistance and extend service life while providing clean, oil-free air.- Lightweight, Modular Construction – Simple, economical maintenance with fewer wear parts and a compact footprint.Industry ApplicationsThe BWV Series is made to meet the rigorous demands of industries such as wastewater treatment, pulp & paper, automotive, cement, petroleum refining, glass, mining, aquaculture, and pharmaceuticals.“FS-Curtis has a proud history of delivering rugged, dependable air solutions. The BWV Series continues this legacy, offering customers advanced technology that reduces operating costs while maintaining the reliability FS-Curtis is known for,” said Russell Warner, Vice President of Sales.For more information about the FS-Curtis BWV Series Oil-Free Rotary Screw Blowers, visit www.fscurtis.com About FS-CurtisFor over 170 years, FS-Curtis has been a leader in compressed air systems, providing reliable and efficient solutions to industrial partners worldwide. Our unwavering commitment to quality and service, backed by our factory experts, has made FS-Curtis the brand of choice for professionals across industries.

