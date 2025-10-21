Final Opportunity: Energizer Battery Facility Assets Up for Auction — Bidding Ends Thursday, October 23 at 10 AM CST

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (Lot 100) Sodick Plustech Injection Molding Machine (Lot 40) Mitsubishi Electric EA8S Advance Sinker EDM (Lot 188A) Isthmus Engineering Robotic Blister Packaging Machine Schneider Industries Logo

Don't Miss the Chance to Bid on Energizer’s Surplus Industrial Equipment!

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on! Over 250 premium assets from the former Energizer Battery facility in Portage, Wisconsin are up for grabs — but time is running out. The online auction , managed by Schneider Industries , closes Thursday, October 23 at 10 AM Central Time.This is your last chance to acquire top-quality manufacturing equipment from one of the most recognized names in the industry. Featured highlights include:• (11) Sodick Plustech Co. Injection Molding Machines,• Isthmus/ Omron Automated Blister Packaging Line,• Novatec Drying Hopper,• Matsui Low-Speed Type Granulator,• Mitsubishi Electric EA8S Advance Sinker EDM,• Doosan Lynx 220L CNC Lathe,• Grace Tec Oxidizer System (Volatile Organic Compound Incinerator),• (3) NSEP Centrifuges,• Donaldson Torit Downflo Oval Bag House,• Hardinge Lathe,• (2) Atlas Copco Air Compressors,• And Much More!!For more than 30 years, Schneider Industries has helped global leaders like Boeing, Emerson Electric, Ferrero Group, and Anheuser-Busch transform surplus assets into immediate value. Their reputation for efficiency, integrity, and results makes Schneider the trusted name in industrial auctions worldwide.Now’s your opportunity to score big on late-model production and support assets from a world-class facility — all available at auction prices.⏰ Don’t wait — bidding ends Thursday, October 23 at 10 AM CST!👉 Register and bid now at https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/schneiderind/catalogue-id-schneider10580

Legal Disclaimer:

