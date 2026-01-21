New Guidebook Empowers Entrepreneurs to Grow Without Burnout

Kelly Lorenzen Provides Practical Strategies to Help Small Business Owners Succeed in Her Latest Release

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new resource is now available for entrepreneurs looking to simplify and scale their businesses while avoiding burnout. “Do What You Love and Outsource Everything Else”, a 148-page guidebook by Kelly Lorenzen, PMP, offers insights drawn from two decades of experience as an entrepreneur, CEO, and philanthropist. Lorenzen’s work focuses on supporting small and family-owned businesses through actionable strategies and tools for sustainable growth.The book emphasizes the importance of confident delegation, effective systems, and a clear roadmap for business owners who may feel overwhelmed or stretched thin. Lorenzen’s personal experiences, including navigating challenges like health setbacks and professional rebuilds, serve as the foundation for the practical advice she shares.“Do What You Love and Outsource Everything Else” aims to empower readers to build brands that resonate, streamline operations, and create systems to protect their time and energy. The book includes step-by-step exercises at the end of each chapter to help readers immediately implement what they learn, offering a path forward for entrepreneurs at any stage - whether launching, scaling, or rebuilding.Inside, readers will learn how to:• Build a brand that actually sounds like you and resonates with the right customers.• Streamline marketing that works on repeat.• Delegate with confidence, without losing control or quality.• Create systems that run when you can’t, so you can protect your time and energy.• Avoid burnout, reclaim your calendar, and future-proof your business for what’s nextEach chapter closes with quick, step-by-step exercises so readers can implement immediately and see traction now, providing the encouraging, practical playbook that new and growing entrepreneur will wish they’d had from day one.“Do What You Love and Outsource Everything Else” (ISBN: 9781969572272) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99 right now. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.About the AuthorKelly Lorenzen, PMP, is the CEO of KLM Consulting, Marketing and Management. She is an award-winning entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor with over 20 years of experience building and scaling businesses. Lorenzen’s passion lies in helping small business owners achieve success while maintaining a healthy balance in their lives.About Manhattan Book GroupManhattan Book Group ("MBG"), located on Broadway in New York City, operates as a premier hybrid book publisher under Mindstir Media LLC. MBG combines the best of traditional and self-publishing to offer authors a comprehensive publishing experience. For more information, visit Manhattan Book Group.

