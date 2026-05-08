Heartwarming Children's Book, 'Grandma’s Bucket of Mercy,' Named Grand Prize Short List for Eric Hoffer Book Award

WA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robin Carole's inspiring children’s book, “Grandma’s Bucket of Mercy,” has been selected as a Grand Prize Short List finalist for the prestigious Eric Hoffer Book Award. This honor places the book among the top 5% of all nominees, recognizing its heartfelt storytelling and profound message of quiet, everyday acts of kindness.Set in 1960s California, the book follows 10-year-old Carole as she spends her summer vacation with her grandmother, who sends her on "mysterious errands" to deliver gifts - quiet gestures of mercy - to a reclusive neighbor. Through an old mop bucket filled with simple offerings like fruit or corn, Carole unknowingly participates in acts that change a life in ways she only discovers years later.Rooted in the author’s personal childhood experiences, “Grandma’s Bucket of Mercy” celebrates intergenerational bonds, the resilience of women who endured hardships like the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, and the transformative power of selfless generosity. The book is heartwarming, nostalgic, and profound, resonating as much with adults as with its target audience of children aged 8 to 11.Robin Carole explains, “Mercy, as the book shows, is not just a concept but a quiet, active choice that can transform lives. These small gestures can ripple outward, becoming monumental for both the giver and the receiver.”The Eric Hoffer Book Award, one of the largest international awards for small, academic, and independent presses, celebrates freethinking writers and honors the legacy of philosopher Eric Hoffer. Being named a finalist for the award underscores the unique impact of “Grandma’s Bucket of Mercy” and its ability to touch hearts across generations.“Grandma’s Bucket of Mercy” (ISBN: 9781966799580) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:You are never too old or too young to learn life's lessons.Multiple award-winning author Robin Carole shares another heartwarming and true story, “Grandma's Bucket of Mercy.” This story of family, love, and forgiveness will resonate with all ages. Discover the definition of mercy through a life lesson that shows how a simple act of kindness can have the greatest impact on a person's life.A generation has passed since Carole's grandmother and mother survived the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression of the 1930s in her story, “Firewood and Christmas Potatoes.” Now ten-year-old Carole will spend a brief summer vacation with her grandmother during the 1960s. Carole's grandmother sends her on an adventure that involves the neighbor who lives in the apartment directly behind her.Young Carole does not immediately understand the importance of this unusual assignment and how it will reshape an old man's life. Four years later, Carole finally grasps the meaning and magnitude of mercy when a family member of the old man shares how these anonymous deeds changed the old man's life before his passing.Carole's grandmother knew the value of teaching this epochal lesson of mercy-a lesson that transformed her old neighbor and enlightened her young granddaughter.“Grandma's Bucket of Mercy” is a beautifully illustrated story for every child and for the childlike spirit in every adult.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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