Delightful New Children’s Book, 'Sampson the Invisible Cat,' Climbs Amazon Bestseller List

A laugh-out-loud story for kids and cat lovers, Denise Stevens’ new picture book inspires imagination and endless giggles

CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denise Stevens has released a heartwarming children’s book, “Sampson the Invisible Cat.” This charming and whimsical picture book, inspired by the author’s playful, real-life Persian cat, has captivated young readers and quickly climbed the ranks to become an Amazon bestseller.With 38 pages of lighthearted humor and colorful illustrations, “Sampson the Invisible Cat” tells the hilarious tale of Sampson, a lovable feline who is absolutely convinced that closing his eyes makes him invisible. Brimming with confidence, he “sneaks” and “hides” in plain sight, creating laugh-out-loud moments that children - and the adults reading along - can’t get enough of.Key Highlights of the Book:• A hilarious story connecting with children’s unique perspective of the world.• A humorous celebration of pets and their playful quirks, perfect for young readers and cat lovers.• A feel-good narrative that creates bonding moments between parents and children through laughter and repeat reading.“I wanted to create something that would spark joy, imagination, and belly laughs for kids and families alike,” said Stevens. “Sampson’s silly logic connects so well with how children think, turning his adventures into a story readers ask for again and again.”Designed for children ages 3 to 8, the book touches on themes of imagination, humor, and independence, encouraging kids to explore their own ideas and approach the world with confidence, just like Sampson. Perfect for bedtime stories, read-aloud moments, and fans of funny kids’ books, this delightful story makes a great addition to any family’s bookshelf.“Sampson the Invisible Cat” (ISBN: 9781963844672 / 9781966074236) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $23.99, the paperback retails for $13.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:Have you ever met a cat that was a real comedian? Cats are extremely funny beings, and Sampson the Invisible Cat is no exception. This is an adorable real-life story about the Author's cat Sampson and all his funny ways. We all know how stubborn pets can be, and Sampson adoringly lives up to that expectation. This beautifully illustrated book is filled with magical scenes and colorful lively pages that perfectly capture a very sweet and true story about this beloved cat. Sampson is truly an unforgettable little guy with all his comical actions to perfectly entertain and inspire young minds. Sampson the Invisible cat is a fun read and is a perfect bedtime story as well. It is a story that can be read time and time again and never loses its charm.About the Author:Denise Stevens is an Amazon Bestselling children’s book author known for creating laugh-out-loud, heartwarming stories filled with charm, imagination, and unforgettable characters. Best known for “Sampson the Invisible Cat,” a true story inspired by her comical cat Sampson, Denise brings to life the wonderfully funny ways pets think and behave—often in ways that are both hilarious and irresistibly cute.As a mom of three, Denise understands that books are a language of love - stories children ask for again and again. With over 30 years as a cake decorator, she once told stories through edible art and now channels that same creativity into playful, comedic tales that entertain children and the adults reading along. She is currently developing a series inspired by these humorous and relatable pet perspectives.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.