New Novel 'The Curse' by Frank Norwood Blends Dark Comedy and Irreverent Wit

CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frank Norwood, a veteran storyteller and celebrated author, is back in the literary spotlight with his latest novel, “The Curse.” Blending sharp humor, wry wit, and farcical twists, Norwood delivers a laugh-out-loud exploration of consequences, chaos, and the unpredictable turns of fate.This captivating novel follows a cocky young protagonist whose life unravels after falling victim to an unexpected curse. Desperate to reverse his misfortune, he stumbles through a series of outrageous encounters and absurd situations, meeting a colorful cast of characters along the way. The novel is marked by Norwood's signature humor, making it perfect for readers looking for dark, irreverent entertainment.The author’s storytelling prowess is rooted in his diverse background, including a career as a social worker and a successful stint as a screenwriter. With three prior novels, including “The Burning,” a Literary Guild selection and Discover Book Award finalist, Norwood's work consistently delivers depth beneath humor and chaos.Although Norwood hesitates to assign a message behind “The Curse,” insisting that such messages are best reserved "for politicians, editorials, and stranded hikers," the book’s humorous exploration of human folly is both relatable and refreshing. The compact novel spans 222 pages, delivering a tightly woven narrative packed with comedy that will leave readers laughing and reflecting in equal measure.Offering unapologetic entertainment for fans of satirical fiction, this fun, sardonic novel delivers a clever take on fate and folly that is sure to delight and surprise.“The Curse” (ISBN: 9781970844108 / 9781970844092) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $26.99, the paperback retails for $15.49, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:At twenty seven Myles Frye has everything going for him, a beautiful girlfriend and he's climbing the corporate ladder. Okay, he's a little on the cocky side and at times indifferent to the needs of others, but there never seem to be any consequences. Then suddenly there are when a curse is placed on him and his life goes south. He loses his girl and his job and jeopardy seems to be around every corner. His attempts to reverse the curse brings him into contact with bank robbers. Ukrainians and Russians, a woman torturer, a black Mormon missionary, Holy Rollers, Supreme impersonators and an unpleasant parrot.About the Author:I've worked as a social worker and as a screenwriter with produced credits. Prior to being published by Manhattan, I had three novels traditionally published. One (The Burning/Random) was a Literary Guild selection and a finalist for Discover's book award. My hobbies are golf and chess. I live in North Hills, California with my wife, Diane.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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