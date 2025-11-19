Koniag Government Services Celebrates Women Leading for Impact in Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Their achievements in automation and AI exemplify how technology... can enhance how government agencies operate and serve the public. At KGS, we’re proud to champion women who are leading that change.” — Kevin Wideman, KGS CEO

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) proudly celebrates two of its leaders, Carin Chapman, Director of Automation, and Chrissie Smit, AI Strategist, who have been named 2025 Leading for IMPACT Award winners by FORUM, a leading organization connecting government and industry to advance innovation in Federal technology. This prestigious recognition honors women who are transforming Federal technology through innovation, collaboration, and leadership.The Leading for IMPACT Awards spotlight groundbreaking women driving progress across the Federal Civilian, Health, and Defense sectors whose achievements advance mission outcomes and strengthen communities through technology and partnership. Both Carin and Chrissie exemplify these ideals through their leadership in automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at KGS.Driving Automation at ScaleAs Director of Automation, Carin Chapman leads KGS teams that deliver intelligent automation solutions, saving the U.S. Army more than $37 million annually through optimized procurement and acquisition processes. Her leadership has driven efficiency improvements across the Navy, Air Force, USDA, FEMA, and the Department of State, demonstrating the power of automation to transform Federal operations and outcomes. In addition to her program impact, Carin is a frequent thought leader in the AI and automation community, presenting at industry events such as the National 8(a) Alaska Regional Conference and KGS’s October Emerging Technologies webinar , Navigating the New Frontier in Acquisition: Using AI to Reduce Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT). Her insights continue to help agencies and organizations understand and leverage the future of automation and AI.Advancing Responsible AIAs AI Strategist at KGS, Chrissie Smit advises Defense customers on AI implementation, governance, and policy while leading an internal AI learning lab that prepares the workforce for emerging innovation. Her expertise helps Federal agencies responsibly and effectively harness AI to improve mission performance and data-driven decision-making.“Carin and Chrissie embody the innovation and leadership that drive our success at Koniag Government Services,” said Kevin Wideman, CEO of Koniag Government Services. “Their achievements in automation and AI exemplify how technology, powered by talented people, can enhance how government agencies operate and serve the public. At KGS, we’re proud to champion women who are leading that change.”Their recognition reflects KGS’s ongoing commitment to advancing AI, driving innovation, and enhancing service delivery for Federal agencies, while fostering a culture that empowers women and values collaboration, excellence, and inclusion.About Koniag Government Services (KGS)KGS is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of 30 wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.For more information, please visit www.koniag-gs.com

