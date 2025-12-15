Koniag Government Services Earns Generative AI Competency and AWS Public Sector Consulting Partner of the Year Finalist

Double Recognition Underscores KGS Leadership in Delivering AI-powered Government Solutions

This AWS recognition demonstrates our ability to remain at the forefront of AI innovation in Government services and reflects our commitment to delivering measurable impact for our Federal customers.” — Kevin Wideman, KGS CEO

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) continues to expand its capabilities and reputation for successful delivery using Amazon Web Services (AWS) technologies, earning finalist status for the 2025 Public Sector Consulting Partner of the Year award in the North America Region and approval for the AWS Generative AI Competency designation. To date, KGS is the only U.S. based certified 8(a) Government Contractor that has been approved as an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner.Award-Winning Innovation in Government SolutionsThe AWS Geo and Global Partner Awards recognize partners worldwide who drive innovation and build transformative solutions using AWS. KGS was one of only three finalists for the AWS Public Sector Consulting Partners in the North America Region, reflecting the exceptional services and AWS cloud solutions KGS delivers to support our Federal Government customers’ missions.Rigorous Selection ProcessAWS employed a comprehensive evaluation process, with submissions reviewed by a third-party auditor. The selection emphasized customer success use cases and employed data-driven metrics to measure partner performance objectively. Finalists represent the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category globally."This AWS recognition demonstrates our ability to remain at the forefront of AI innovation in Government services and reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering measurable impact for our Federal customers." said Kevin Wideman, KGS CEO.Expanding AI Expertise Through Competency AchievementThe AWS Generative AI Competency is a specialized designation that validates KGS's technical proficiency and successful implementation of Generative AI (GenAI) solutions and expertise, providing Government customers confidence in KGS's mature approach to applying AI for mission-critical use cases."I am proud of our team's accomplishments in solving the critical challenges our Government customers face across a range of missions using AI," says Paul Williams, KGS Vice President of Solutions. "We are honored to have had the opportunity to demonstrate our skills and experience to the AWS team."Building on a Foundation of ExcellenceKGS delivers AWS-based solutions across numerous contracts spanning nearly 20 Federal departments and agencies delivering significant mission impact and efficiencies. For example, KGS used AWS Bedrock and other AWS native cloud services to automate 150+ workflows for the U.S. Army, reducing task completion time from one hour to two minutes and saving more than $37 million annually through optimized procurement and acquisition processes.These latest achievements build upon KGS's growing portfolio of AWS credentials. KGS achieved the Government Consulting Competency in 2022. Earlier this year, KGS earned the Migration and Modernization Competency and is currently the only Alaska Native Corporation to earn both the Migration and Modernization and Generative AI Competencies.About Koniag Government Services (KGS)KGS is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of 28 wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.For more information, please visit www.koniag-gs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.