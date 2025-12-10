Koniag Government Services’ Kerry Favero-Rivera Named 2025 U.S. Forces in Business Awards Business Leader of the Year

Kerry Favero-Rivera

Veteran executive honored for transformational leadership, innovation, and commitment to empowering others through organizational change and Veteran advocacy

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) proudly announces that Kerry Favero-Rivera , Director, Organizational Strategy, has been named the 2025 U.S. Forces in Business Awards Business Leader of the Year – one of the most distinguished recognitions celebrating excellence in Veteran leadership and innovation.As the world’s largest celebration of Veteran achievement, often referred to as “the Oscars of Veteran employment,” the U.S. Forces in Business Awards honor Veterans whose leadership and vision demonstrate the unmatched value military experience brings to today’s workforce.At KGS, Kerry leads initiatives that strengthen Federal missions, modernize operations, and drive a culture of continuous improvement. A Veteran herself, she also founded and continues to champion the KGS Military Employee Resource Group (MERG) – a thriving community of approximately 400 Veteran and military-affiliated employees focused on connection, mentorship, and professional growth.“Kerry’s recognition as Business Leader of the Year reflects her passion and unwavering commitment to supporting Veterans and active military members as they transition to civilian roles,” said Kevin Wideman, CEO of Koniag Government Services. “Her leadership in creating and expanding MERG has built a powerful community of mentorship and belonging for Veterans across KGS.”Kerry’s leadership showcases the profound impact Veterans have across business and government. Her mission-driven approach and dedication to fostering inclusive, high-performing teams continue to strengthen KGS and the customers it serves.“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized among so many talented Veteran leaders,” said Kerry Favero-Rivera. “At KGS, service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off - it evolves. I’m grateful to work alongside colleagues who share that commitment to empowering others and making a difference.”The U.S. Forces in Business Awards shine a global spotlight on the skills and leadership Veterans bring to their civilian careers. Kerry’s recognition underscores KGS’s continued commitment to championing Veteran talent and delivering innovative solutions that advance Federal missions.About Koniag Government Services (KGS)KGS is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of 30 wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.For more information, please visit www.koniag-gs.com

