Medora roundabout open, traffic pattern in place for winter

MEDORA, N.D. — Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 19, the new roundabout at Pacific Avenue and Chateau Road is fully operational in Medora.

Traffic will continue to be routed along the north side of the bridge, with a taper in the median barriers allowing a safe transition between the bridge and roundabout.

Final improvements will resume in spring 2026, with full project completion expected by mid-June.

Motorists should continue to follow posted signs and use caution in the area. For updates, visit dot.nd.gov/MedoraBusinessLoop.

The Medora Business Loop and City Section project represents a significant investment in Medora’s infrastructure as the city prepares for increased visitors with the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or locate the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.