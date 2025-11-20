Badger Wins Two Prestigious 2025 Anthem Awards

Badger Wins Two Silver Awards in the 5th Annual Anthem Awards

New Hampshire-based skincare brand demonstrates excellence in impact for its employee initiatives and corporate social responsibility

GILSUM, NH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W.S. Badger Co., a legacy indie brand making radically simple organic and natural body care since 1995, announced today that it has been awarded two Silver Anthem Awards for its employee-focused workplace initiatives and corporate social responsibility. Badger received top recognition in Sustainability, Environment & Climate: Corporate Social Responsibility for reef-friendly sunscreens, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Employee Retention Initiatives for reimagining the workplace.The 5th Annual Anthem Awards recognize excellence in purpose and mission-driven work worldwide. Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Judges for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards include an esteemed panel of leaders from organizations and companies dedicated to social impact, including Nancy Brown (CEO, American Heart Association), Heather Malenshek (CMO, Land O’Lakes, Inc.), Kim Getty (CEO, Deutsch), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Award-Winning Actor & LGBTQ+ Advocate), Belén Frau (Global Communications Manager, IKEA), Linda Roth (Chief Communications Officer, World Central Kitchen), C.D. Glin (Global Head of Social Impact, PepsiCo), and many others.Badger is a Certified B Corp and a global brand known for its distinct company ethos and innovative organic and natural skincare products. Recently celebrating its 30th anniversary, Badger has received numerous awards for its achievements as a changemaker and for product innovations, particularly its mineral sunscreens, highlighting its commitment to both people and the planet.This year, the Anthem Awards received more than 2,000 entries from over 42 countries. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.About Badger:A family-run and family-friendly company making healthy products for people and the planet since 1995, Badger produces sunscreens and personal care products at its solar-powered headquarters in Gilsum, N.H. Inherent in Badger’s DNA is its status as a B Corp, a certification earned through B Lab, a third-party non-profit that works with sustainable-minded brands to meet rigorous standards of transparency and environmental and social performance. Badger has been a certified B Corp since 2011 and, in 2015, became one of New Hampshire’s first businesses to register legally as a Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit badgerbalm.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.About The Anthem Awards:Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season’s sponsors and partners include AARP, Virgin Hotels NYC, The Bloom, The Social Innovation Summit, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Anthem Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.About The Webby Awards:Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites & Mobile Sites, Video & Film, Advertising, Media & PR, Podcasts, Social & Games, Apps, Software & Immersive, Creators, and new this year, AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide last year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, Meltwater, KPMG, NAACP, WSJ, Fast Company, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Morning Brew, The Hustle, AIGA NY, and The Publish Press.

