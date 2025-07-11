Badger Receives 2025 Mindful Award for Hair Care Product of the Year

Badger's premium organic hair care for every hair type. 2025 Mindful Awards Hair Care Product of the Year

Award-winning legacy brand joins top mindful companies in the consumer packaged goods industry to represent the best in sustainable innovations.

Badger’s approach to hair and scalp care is the same as our approach to skincare: clean, nourishing hero ingredients that promote wellness, health, and sustainability” — Rebecca Hamilton, co-CEO, Badger

GILSUM, NH, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W.S. Badger Co ., a legacy indie brand making radically simple organic and natural body care since 1995, today announced that its premium hair oils have been named ‘Hair Care Product of the Year’ in the 7th annual Mindful Awards program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods. Badger’s line of hair oils recently debuted a new look, enhanced formulas, and a brand-new Castor oil treatment to elevate user experience and results. Each of its three nutrient-rich blends (Argan, Jojoba, and Castor) addresses specific hair concerns, allowing customers to mix and match based on their unique hair care needs. Designed for all hair types, the hair oils can be used as a deep treatment, styling aid, or finishing touch to leave hair nourished and looking its best.Innovation in the company’s hair oils comes from the addition of two hero ingredients: Abyssinian oil and red clover extract. Lightweight and non-greasy, Abyssinian oil in Badger’s reformulated Argan Hair Oil boosts shine and gloss. Rich in long-chain fatty acids, particularly omega-9, it creates a protective layer around hair strands. Red clover extract, featured in the brand’s new Castor Hair Oil, helps reduce hair loss and promote hair growth.“We are deeply honored to accept the Mindful Award for ‘Hair Care Product of the Year!’ Badger’s approach to hair and scalp care is the same as our approach to skincare: clean, nourishing hero ingredients that promote wellness, health, and sustainability,” says Rebecca Hamilton, co-owner and co-CEO of W.S. Badger Company. “We pay as close attention to the ingredients found in our simple and holistic formulations as we do to the packaging and its impact on our environment, in this case, recyclable glass bottles, FSC-certified paperboard, and solar-powered manufacturing.”According to Coherent Market Insights, the global scalp care market is projected to reach US$20.79bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. This year’s Mindful Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life. Thirty-five brands representing Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care were selected by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.“Mindful companies and brands are taking action in a positive direction for both people and the planet. From transparency to consumers to creating healthier products, what consumers demand and purchase is setting all of us up for the future. More and more consumers are seeking products that can address everything from mental health to nutrition, and self-care,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “In today’s dynamic CPG landscape, being a genuinely conscious company requires dedication, innovation, and relentless effort. This year’s group of winners exemplify those qualities and truly deserve the recognition they have earned. We are proud to highlight and celebrate this year’s 2025 Mindful Award winners.”About BadgerA family-run and family-friendly company, Badger has been making healthy products for people and the planet since 1995. Badger was born when Badger Bill, a carpenter, created a recipe using natural ingredients strong enough to soothe his rough, dry, cracked hands. Today, the company produces sunscreens and personal care products at its solar-powered headquarters in Gilsum, N.H. Inherent in Badger’s DNA is its status as a B Corp, a certification earned through B Lab, a third-party non-profit that works with sustainable-minded brands to meet rigorous standards of transparency and environmental and social performance. Badger has been a certified B Corp since 2011 and, in 2015, became one of New Hampshire’s first businesses to register legally as a Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit badgerbalm.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.About Mindful AwardsThe Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information, visit MindfulAwards.com.

