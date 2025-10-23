Badger’s Recertification as a B Corp Coincides with 30th Anniversary of Doing Good for People and the Planet

Badger celebrates recertification as a B Corp

New Hampshire-based skincare brand to open its 100% solar-powered headquarters for a community celebration in late October

Badger has set and kept the bar high for creating a positive impact for three decades...the rigorous recertification process is one of the ways we demonstrate our commitments and drive improvements” — Rebecca Hamilton, co-CEO, Badger

GILSUM, NH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W.S. Badger Co., a legacy indie brand making radically simple organic and natural body care since 1995, today announced its recertification as a B Corp, demonstrating its commitment to environmental responsibility and social impact as it marks thirty years of being a force for good in the world.Badger’s humble beginning was born from the desire of founder Bill Whyte, then a carpenter, to soothe and heal his hands that were perpetually cracked and chafed from harsh New England winters. Thirty years later, what started at his kitchen table with the help of his wife and co-founder, Katie Schwerin, and his two daughters, Emily Schwerin-Whyte and Rebecca Hamilton (now the co-CEOs of Badger), has grown into a thriving, global brand known for its mission and purpose-driven practices and innovative skincare.“Badger has set and kept the bar high for creating a positive impact for three decades, from our breakthrough mineral sunscreens and simple, nature-inspired face and body care to how we treat our team members, the community, and the natural environment that we depend on,” says Rebecca Hamilton, co-owner and co-CEO of W.S. Badger Company. “We achieved B Corp Certification in 2011, and for the last fourteen years, engaging in the rigorous recertification process is one of the ways we measurably and transparently continue to demonstrate our commitments and drive improvements in all areas of the company.”The B Impact Assessment, administered by B Lab, the non-profit certifying body, consists of more than 200 questions that brands seeking certification or recertification must answer with supporting documentation to validate their statements. The assessment covers five impact areas: Governance, Environment, Workers, Community, and Customers. Scoring reflects a company’s success in implementing positive practices in each area.Of the five impact areas, Badger scores exceptionally high for its environmental practices in manufacturing, particularly in terms of water usage, renewable energy through 100% solar power, and maintaining Zero Waste.About BadgerA family-run and family-friendly company making healthy products for people and the planet since 1995, Badger produces sunscreens and personal care products at its solar-powered headquarters in Gilsum, N.H. Inherent in Badger’s DNA is its status as a B Corp, a certification earned through B Lab, a third-party non-profit that works with sustainable-minded brands to meet rigorous standards of transparency and environmental and social performance. Badger has been a certified B Corp since 2011 and, in 2015, became one of New Hampshire’s first businesses to register legally as a Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit badgerbalm.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

