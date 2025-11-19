Fellah Auto Group Lets Buyers Lead With Their Payment Number

Fellah Auto Group dealership in Bristol, PA.

Rather than pushing cars first, Fellah Auto Group asks buyers for their monthly payment target and then designs a deal to match.

We’re not asking 'What car do you want?' before we ask 'What can you afford?' That shifts the focus from the car to the customer.” — Asi Fellah

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Fellah Auto Group, car buyers aren’t met with price tags or pushy sales tactics. Instead, the dealership flips the script by asking one key question upfront: What monthly payment works for you? With locations in Springfield and Bristol, the dealership’s approach is designed to simplify the car-buying process by allowing customers to set their budget before looking at vehicles. Once a target monthly payment is established, the dealership’s finance team sources real options through a wide network of lenders, then matches the buyer with vehicles that meet those financial parameters.“As soon as someone shares what they can comfortably spend each month, we go to work to build a plan around that number,” said Asi Fellah, owner of Fellah Auto Group. “We’re not asking 'What car do you want?' before we ask 'What can you afford?' That shifts the focus from the car to the customer.”The process is aimed at improving access for buyers who may have limited credit history , a recent bankruptcy, or concerns about large down payments. It also streamlines the experience for those who value price transparency and payment predictability.Fellah Auto Group’s current promotion includes a range of monthly payment tiers starting at $200 and extending above $600, giving buyers clear options based on their budget. Customers are encouraged to visit the dealership’s website, submit their desired payment range, and book an appointment to move forward.Both locations operate under the same model, with a wide inventory of used vehicles, including trucks, SUVs, and sport sedans.

