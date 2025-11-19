Community Leaders Celebrate Grand Opening of The Ivy at College Park, Marking a Step Forward for Affordable Housing

Community leaders, elected officials and long-time residents celebrated the opening of The Ivy at College Park Apartments – Phase One on November 17 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tour of the renovated affordable housing units. Renovated units featured modern amenities and completely remodeled finishes in every unit. Property owners look to welcome families in as early as this Christmas. Renovated units featured modern amenities and completely remodeled finishes in every unit. Property owners look to welcome families in as early as this Christmas.

A Transformative Redevelopment Brings New Hope, Stability, and Modern Homes to College Park Families

Phase One reflects the promise we made to deliver safe, modern and affordable homes rooted in dignity and long-term community stability.” — Maria Buchanan, spokesperson for Contour Companies

COLLEGE PARK, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City leaders, development partners, and community stakeholders convened on Nov. 17 to celebrate the grand opening of The Ivy at College Park Apartments – Phase One, marking a pivotal step forward in delivering high-quality, affordable housing to families across the city.

Contour Companies, which acquired the former Chelsea Gardens property in March 2025, invested $6.5 million in the “Phase One” efforts which includes 132 redeveloped units featuring modern interiors, energy-efficient systems, new amenities, and a community-first design approach. The Ivy’s proposed rental rates will fall within affordable housing thresholds, ensuring that long-term residents and working families have access to attainable quality housing.

According to project redevelopment leaders, Phase One units will be available for leasing the first week of December, with the goal of welcoming families into their homes before Christmas. Subsequent phases of redevelopment are already underway, with all phases targeted for completion by Summer 2026, pending final permitting approvals.

The recent ribbon cutting ceremony welcomed approximately 75 attendees, including elected leaders, regional stakeholder and local residents who lived through the property’s most difficult days and are now witnessing a profound renewal of their community.

Maria Buchanan, spokesperson for Contour Companies, emphasized the long-term commitment behind the work. “This property deserved a new beginning, and the families who live here deserved better,” said Buchanan. “Phase One reflects the promise we made to deliver safe, modern and affordable homes rooted in dignity and long-term community stability. This project truly raises the bar for affordable housing across Fulton County and speaks to the partnerships forged with Home Depot and Arbor Bank.”

Develop Fulton Board Chairman Kwanza Hall uplifted the project's significance for the region’s affordability goals and quality-of-life standards. “The Ivy is a powerful reminder of what becomes possible when public and private partners move with unity, courage, and a shared vision for equitable, high-quality housing,” said Hall. “What you see here today is not just a redevelopment; it is a renewed pledge. The coalition of stakeholders and regional leaders who stood up for this community demonstrates an unwavering commitment to expand affordable housing, restore dignity, and drive lasting change. That commitment will shape our collective work for years to come.”

As a noted distressed site for local residents, College Park Councilwoman Tracie Arnold noted that The Ivy joins the growing momentum of the city’s residential revitalization surge in Ward 3. “The Ivy’s revitalization is a significant step forward in strengthening both the character and the future of Ward 3,” said Arnold. “This project reflects our commitment to expanding quality housing options and building vibrant neighborhoods where families can thrive. Ward 3 continues to lead the way in thoughtful, community-centered development, and this new chapter at The Ivy reinforces our shared vision for a stronger, more welcoming, and more sustainable College Park.”

Once known for chronic complaints, unsafe conditions, and displacement concerns, the former Chelsea Gardens site had become symbolic of the region’s affordable housing crisis. Its transformation into The Ivy at College Park represents a decisive shift toward safety, stability, and renewed trust in community redevelopment.

Additional attendees included College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom, College Park Mayor Pro-Tem Jamelle McKenzie, College Park City Councilman Joe Carn, Clayton County Chairwoman Dr. Alieka Anderson Henry, CEO of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Ivan Kaufman, Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance CEO Shannon James and a host of regional stakeholders.

About The Ivy at College Park Apartments

The Ivy at College Park Apartments is a 440-unit affordable housing redevelopment designed to meet the evolving needs of metro Atlanta residents. Phase One of the redevelopment includes 132 renovated units. With contemporary design, energy-efficient features, and a commitment to long-term affordability, The Ivy represents a renewed vision for quality housing and neighborhood stability in College Park. Contour Companies, which acquired the former Chelsea Gardens property in March 2025, assumed ownership during one of the most challenging periods in its history. When the City of College Park condemned the property in May 2025, residents were still living onsite. Contour inherited the responsibility of stabilizing the community while launching a transformative redevelopment effort.



