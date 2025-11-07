Develop Fulton Leaders Strengthen Global Economic Relationships

Pendleton Group’s Takashi Shinozuka, Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Georgia’s global competitiveness is accelerating, and Fulton County must continue building relationships that translate to high-quality jobs and investment.” — Kwanza Hall

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Develop Fulton leaders recently joined two international business delegation trips to advance global economic partnerships and position Fulton County for future investment opportunities.

In October, Develop Fulton Board Chairman Kwanza Hall joined Georgia Governor Brian Kemp during economic missions to South Korea and Japan. The visit to Korea helped mark the 40th anniversary of the State of Georgia’s official presence in Korea, first established in 1985 under Governor Joe Frank Harris and President Ronald Reagan. Korea has remained one of Georgia’s strongest international partners in economic development and foreign direct investment, contributing to more than $17.5 billion in total trade in 2024.

Hall also traveled to Japan to participate in the Southeast U.S./Japan Association (SEUS) program in partnership with Global Atlanta. SEUS was created in 1976 by Georgia Governor George Busbee as a private-sector-led initiative to strengthen trade, investment, and cooperation between Japan and the Southeastern United States.

“Georgia’s global competitiveness is accelerating, and Fulton County must continue building relationships that translate to high-quality jobs and investment,” said Hall. “Strengthening our international position is a priority. These partnerships in Korea and Japan demonstrate the value of long-term engagement and ensure Fulton County remains active where future business and innovation opportunities are developing.”

Also in October, Board Treasurer Erica Long represented Develop Fulton in the Czech Republic alongside the Czech Business Incubator Atlanta Inc. and the Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic in Atlanta during the International Engineering Fair in Brno (MSV). The mission connected Czech and Georgia business leaders, universities and trade partners and introduced expanding pathways for Czech companies interested in entering the U.S. market, specifically in Georgia.

The trip culminated in the ceremonial signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Regional Chamber of Commerce Brno, Fulton County and Develop Fulton. This MOU confirmed a shared commitment to supporting investment, innovation and bilateral trade activity.

“The Czech business community is enthusiastic about Georgia and Fulton County as international outposts for their companies,” said Long. “They understand that our county can provide a strong platform for economic growth in the U.S.”

About Develop Fulton

Develop Fulton, also known as the Development Authority of Fulton County, delivers diverse, targeted economic development financing services, connecting qualified development projects with taxable and tax-exempt bond financing and tax incentives to diversify the tax base, encourage thoughtful and balanced investment, retain existing businesses, promote job creation, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents throughout Fulton County. Together, we are partnering for progress, powering development.

