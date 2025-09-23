New Birth Announces 2025 Reinvigorate Women’s Weekend September 25-28: Four Days of Power, Purpose, and Sisterhood

Reinvigorate 2025 Women’s Weekend

Weekend Features Award-Winning Singer Michelle Williams, Pastor T. Renea Glenn

STONECREST , GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is once again calling women from across the region and beyond to gather for its highly anticipated 2025 Reinvigorate Women’s Weekend, hosted by First Lady and Pastor, Dr. Karri Bryant. From September 25–28, the Stonecrest-based ministry will be transformed into a sanctuary of empowerment, healing, and sisterhood designed to uplift women in every stage of life.

Reinvigorate represents a faith-filled reset for the modern woman through an immersive, multi-day experience. Throughout the weekend, attendees will recharge spiritually, emotionally, and mentally through high-impact worship encounters, transformational teachings, exclusive VIP gatherings, and powerful moments of connection.

The weekend will open with A Night of Worship + Oil on Thursday, September 25 at 7:30 PM in the Sanctuary, featuring special guest and chain breaker, Pastor T. Renea Glenn. Anointing oil will be distributed. This powerful service is free and open to all. Registration is recommended.

On Friday, September 26 at 7:30 PM, New Birth will host the Reinvigorate Honors Gala + Soiree, an elegant evening of celebration highlighting women of faith, vision, and influence. The night will feature a special appearance by award-winning singer and actress Michelle Williams, adding to the spirit of inspiration and excellence that defines the Reinvigorate experience.

The 2025 Reinvigorate Women’s Weekend will build upon the excitement and momentum of previous years and is expected to draw thousands of women ready to reimagine, recommit, and reinvigorate their lives through Christ.

“We are creating sacred space for women to reconnect with God, with purpose, and with one another,” said Dr. Karri Bryant, First Lady and Pastor of New Birth. “This is not just another conference but represents an awakening where women are truly supported to walk boldly in their callings and surrounded by dynamic women in Christ from across this nation.”

Under Dr. Karri Bryant’s visionary leadership, Reinvigorate has become a signature women’s gathering, celebrated for its bold programming, intimate atmosphere, and unapologetic spiritual focus. Each year, the weekend is carefully curated with past events featuring nationally acclaimed speakers, renowned gospel artists, powerful prayer rallies, vibrant women’s luncheons, and galas.

In 2025, the experience is expected to expand with limited VIP All Access packages, exclusive encounters, and elevated moments of inspiration. Tickets are limited. Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are available.

“Now more than ever, women are hungry for restoration and real connection,” said Dr. Karri Bryant. “This weekend is a divine appointment. Start gathering your sisters now because this year’s Reinvigorate weekend is a moment you cannot miss.”

To register or for more information, visit www.newbirth.org/reinvigorate.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Reinvigorate 2025 Women’s Weekend — A 4-day transformational gathering hosted by New Birth’s First Lady and Pastor, Dr. Karri Bryant

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 25 | 7:30 PM — A Night of Worship + Oil with Pastor T. Renea Glenn (Anointing oil distributed | Free & open to all | Registration recommended)

Friday, Sept. 26 | 7:30 PM — Reinvigorate Honors Gala + Soiree featuring Michelle Williams (Special Guest)

Saturday, Sept. 27 — Women’s Rally & Empowerment Sessions

Sunday, Sept. 28 — Reinvigorate Worship Celebration

WHERE: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

TICKETS: Limited VIP + All Access tickets available now at www.newbirth.org/reinvigorate

