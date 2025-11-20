Attorney Mitch Chargo to Speak at MJBizCon 2025 on Tribal Sovereignty and Minnesota’s Emerging Cannabis Market

Mitchel “Mitch” Chargo, a veteran business and cannabis attorney with nearly three decades of legal and executive experience, will speak at MJBizCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

Respected business attorney and cannabis industry leader joins national panels to discuss regulation, sovereignty, and opportunity across evolving U.S. markets

Both Tribal sovereignty and Minnesota’s adult-use rollout represent defining moments for cannabis regulation in the United States.” — Mitchel “Mitch” Chargo, a veteran business and cannabis attorney.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitchel “Mitch” Chargo, a veteran business and cannabis attorney with nearly three decades of legal and executive experience, will speak on two high-profile panels during MJBizCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.Chargo will first join Native leaders, policymakers, and legal advisors for “Indigenous Cannabis: Navigating Sovereignty, Regulation, and Economic Opportunity,” Wednesday, December 3, from 2:50–3:30 p.m. in Breakout Session Room 2. The session will examine the growing role of Tribal nations in shaping cannabis policy across North America, highlighting the complex intersection of sovereignty, federal and state law, and cannabis regulation.Chargo will then participate in “Land of 10,000 Lakes and Legalization: Minnesota’s Cannabis Industry in Transition,” Thursday, December 4, from 2:50–3:30 p.m. in Breakout Session Room 3. The panel will explore Minnesota’s path toward a regulated adult-use market, including phased licensing, social equity requirements, early business opportunities, and the state’s unique relationship with Tribal governments.“Both Tribal sovereignty and Minnesota’s adult-use rollout represent defining moments for cannabis regulation in the United States,” said Chargo. “The conversations happening in these rooms will discuss how emerging markets balance economic opportunity, community benefit, and responsible governance. It’s an honor to contribute to these vital discussions at MJBizCon.”Chargo is a trusted adviser to C-suite executives, management teams, and Tribal governments nationwide. He is known for his strategic counsel in cannabis regulatory affairs and compliance, commercial real estate, corporate governance, commercial agreements, and employment law. Chargo had the distinction of representing the first Tribal nation in the country to secure a cannabis compact authorizing Tribal enterprises to operate outside sovereign territory and within a state-regulated market, an agreement widely regarded as a national milestone.With a cannabis practice spanning multiple states, Chargo guides companies and Tribal governments through complex regulatory frameworks and evolving policy landscapes. Licensed in Minnesota and Arizona, he brings a national perspective to markets in transition, helping bridge lessons from established states to those navigating early-stage legalization.About Mitchel ChargoMitchel “Mitch” Chargo is an experienced attorney representing cannabis businesses, licensed applicants, hemp-derived businesses, and cannabis-adjacent companies in the Minnesota and Arizona cannabis markets. With nearly three decades of law firm and in-house general counsel legal experience, he represents Native American-owned cannabis entities, manufacturers, cultivators, retailers, and real estate companies in emerging cannabis markets with an overarching goal of creating a robust and compliant industry. Mitchel leads with integrity and brings a “get-it-done” approach to his work, playing a pivotal role in the advancement of the Minnesota cannabis industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.