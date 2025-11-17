Laura Bianchi to Speak at MJBizCon 2025 on Mindful Capital and the Future of Psychedelic Medicine

Laura Bianchi, Co-Founding Partner of Scottsdale-based law firm Bianchi & Brandt, will be a featured speaker at MJBizCon 2025 in Las Vegas. Bianchi & Brandt provides comprehensive legal and strategic services tailored to the unique challenges of highly regulated industries.

Industry leader and cannabis law pioneer joins experts at MJBizCon 2025 to discuss responsible investment and the evolving future of psychedelic medicine.

With growing investor interest and evolving regulation, psychedelics are moving into a new era of opportunity.” — Laura Bianchi, Co-Founding Partner of Bianchi & Brandt

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura Bianchi, Co-Founding Partner of Scottsdale-based law firm Bianchi & Brandt, will be a featured speaker at MJBizCon 2025 in Las Vegas. Bianchi will join the “Mindful Capital: Investing in the Future of Psychedelic Medicine” panel on Thursday, December 4, from 2:00–3:00 p.m. in the Breakout Session Room at the Las Vegas Convention Center.As psychedelic startups emerge and public companies experience market corrections, investors face the challenge of distinguishing hype from substance. The panel will explore financial opportunities, investment timelines, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) considerations shaping the future of the psychedelic sector.“With growing investor interest and evolving regulation, psychedelics are moving into a new era of opportunity,” said Laura Bianchi. “But progress requires more than enthusiasm, it demands structure, integrity, and sound governance. By guiding that balance between vision and responsibility, we can help shape a market that’s not only profitable, but purposeful.”Recognized among the 2025 Women Achievers of Arizona by the Arizona Capitol Times and honored as one of AZ Big Media’s Most Influential Women in Cannabis, Bianchi is widely regarded for her leadership in shaping policy and business strategy across highly regulated industries. Her expertise continues to influence national conversations at the intersection of law, wellness, and investment.###About Bianchi & BrandtBianchi & Brandt is a Scottsdale-based law firm providing legal and strategic counsel to clients in highly regulated industries. With deep expertise in business law, regulatory compliance, risk management, receiverships, real estate, labor and employment and commercial litigation, the firm helps clients navigate complex legal landscapes and achieve sustainable, long-term growth with confidence.Founded by Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt, respected attorneys and strategic advisors with more than two decades of experience guiding clients in complex and highly regulated sectors, Bianchi & Brandt has been recognized with multiple honors, including AZ Big Media’s 2025 Top Cannabis Law Firm and consecutive Top Law Firm nominations by Benzinga and The Emjays.Bianchi has received the Bronze StevieAward and was named a Top 100 Lawyer and a Most Influential Woman of Cannabis by AZ Big Media. Both Bianchi & Brandt were also recognized as 2025 Most Influential Executives of Cannabis by AZ Big Media. Brandt was additionally named Marijuana Venture Magazine’s 40 Under 40.For information, click www.bianchibrandt.com , call 480-531-1800, or visit 6730 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, in Scottsdale.

