Musician and Entrepreneur Vic Mensa, Founder of 93 Boyz, Announced as Keynote Speaker at MJBizCon 2025

Acclaimed musician, entrepreneur, actor, and philanthropist Vic Mensa will headline a keynote session at MJBizCon 2025 on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. in the General Session Room at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Vic Mensa represents the next generation of purpose-driven entrepreneurship in cannabis.” — Chris Olson, Senior Programming Content Producer at MJBizCon.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed musician, entrepreneur, actor, and philanthropist Vic Mensa will headline a keynote session at MJBizCon 2025 on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the General Session Room at the Las Vegas Convention Center.The Chicago-born artist and philanthropist, known for blending creativity with social purpose, will discuss his evolution from music to entrepreneurship in his keynote, “From Rhymes to Roots: Vic Mensa on Building a Cannabis Brand with Purpose.”Mensa will share how his Chicago roots inspired him to launch 93 Boyz, Illinois’ first Black-owned cannabis brand in partnership with multistate operator Aeriz- and how and how he’s using the plant as a vehicle for empowerment, equity, and economic justice.“Vic Mensa represents the next generation of purpose-driven entrepreneurship in cannabis,” said Chris Olson, senior programming content producer at MJBizCon. “Through 93 Boyz, the first Black-owned cannabis brand in Illinois, he’s proving that success and social impact can coexist. His voice at MJBizCon will inspire leaders across the industry to think beyond business and focus on building brands that give back.”Follow Mensa on social media at: https://www.instagram.com/vicmensa About Vic MensaVic Mensa is an acclaimed musician, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist from Chicago, Illinois. With roots in Ghana, he bridges creativity and consciousness across music, art, and business. In 2022, Mensa founded 93 Boyz, Chicago’s first legally Black-owned cannabis brand, combining premium products with community reinvestment and advocacy for those impacted by prohibition. His influence spans multiple industries, shaping conversations around equity, culture, and empowerment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.