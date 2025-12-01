The Florida Association Of Healthy Start Coalitions Announces Legislative Maternal And Child Health Award Winners

Old Florida State Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Association of Healthy Start Coalitions (FAHSC) is excited to announce the recipients of their 2025 Champions for Maternal and Child Health legislative awards. This year, they are excited to recognize Senators Jay Trumbull and Darryl Rouson for their support of Florida Healthy Start.Harnessing the power of over 30 years as a leading nonprofit in the state of Florida to improve the lives of families through services developed to meet the needs of pregnant and post-partum mothers, fathers, infants, and young children up to age three, FAHSC uses a community-focused model and supports 32 Healthy Start Coalitions throughout the state in services tailored to the unique needs of their communities.FAHSC is grateful for the enduring support of the Florida Legislature, especially for the efforts of Senators Trumbull and Rouson who worked to ensure Florida families continue to receive the invaluable programs and services delivered by Healthy Start Coalitions throughout the state. Last year, Healthy Start received 290,000 referrals. Outcomes include a 36% reduction in premature births and an infant mortality rate of 1.71 compared to Florida’s rate of 6.0. Learn more about FAHSC, Florida Healthy Start Coalitions, and how we support Florida families here: https://www.healthystartflorida.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.