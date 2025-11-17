THE FLORIDA ASSOCIATION OF HEALTHY START COALITIONS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MATERNAL AND CHILD HEALTH AWARD WINNERS

Karina Amado was awarded the Laura Pan Scholarship award (accepted on her behalf by Robin Grunfelder, pictured) Gabriela Rojas was awarded the Manny Fermin Maternal and Infant Health Award Karen Woulf and Lisa Haferkamp were recognized with the FAHSC Above and Beyond award

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Association of Healthy Start Coalitions (FAHSC) is excited to announce the recipients of their 2025 annual awards. Harnessing the power of over 30 years as a leading nonprofit in the state of Florida to improve the lives of families through services developed to meet the needs of pregnant and post-partum mothers, fathers, infants, and young children up to age three, FAHSC uses a community-focused model and supports 32 Healthy Start Coalitions throughout the state in services tailored to the unique needs of their communities.At their annual conference in Orlando on October 7, 2025, they honored 4 awardees for their commitment to improving maternal and child health in Florida. The Laura Pan Scholarship Award, which is given to one outstanding Florida Healthy Start worker each year who provides direct services to families, was awarded to Karina Amado who is a care coordinator and home visitor for Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County; The Manuel Fermin Maternal and Infant Health Award, which is awarded to an extraordinary individual who has shown leadership, innovation, and exemplary work in improving maternal and infant services in Florida, was awarded to Gabriela Rojas, who is executive director for the Miami Diaper Bank; and The FAHSC Above and Beyond Award, which is given to Florida Healthy Start workers who exceed expectations in their contributions to a statewide project or initiative, was awarded to Karen Woulf, a provider liaison with the WellFlorida Council and Lisa Haferkamp, operations director of Healthy Start Coalition of Brevard County.FAHSC is extremely proud of this year’s awardees and their vital contributions in supporting Florida families. Learn more about FAHSC, Florida Healthy Start Coalitions, and how we support Florida families here: https://www.healthystartflorida.com/

