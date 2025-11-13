FLORIDA HEALTHY START STATEWIDE FOOD DRIVE

Florida Healthy Start Food Drive

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TALLAHASSEE, FL, November 5, 2025— In response to the interruption in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits this fall, The Florida Association of Healthy Start Coalitions (FAHSC) and Florida Healthy Start Coalitions throughout the state are collecting non-perishable food donations for the month of November. They will deliver these donations to local food banks or distribute them directly to their clients, depending on community needs.Harnessing the power of over 30 years as a leading nonprofit in the state of Florida to improve the lives of families through services developed to meet the needs of pregnant and post-partum mothers, fathers, infants, and young children up to age three, FAHSC uses a community-focused model that supports 32 coalitions throughout the state. Each coalition is uniquely qualified to meet their community needs as they are part of the communities they serve and are integrated into local agencies, services, and systems of care. This personalized, first-hand knowledge gives Florida Healthy Start coalitions a distinct ability to respond to immediate community needs.Learn more about the Florida Healthy Start Food Drive here: https://www.healthystartflorida.com/food-drive-donations/ ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.