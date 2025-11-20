Photo credit Antolin_ Front Row Seated from Left to Right: Ron Simmons, Managing Director, Bongiovi Acoustics; George Kehayas COO, Mobility Audio Innovations Inc. Standing Left to Right: Fernando Torija, VP Headliners, and Javier Villacampa, Head of I

Antolin & Mobility Audio Innovations tech transforms vehicle headliners into advanced sound systems capable of creating speakerless immersive audio experiences.

We are thrilled to see our vision globally. “Antolin’s reach & manufacturing prowess will revolutionize immersive audio in vehicles & redefine the in-vehicle experience for drivers & passengers.” — George Kehayas. COO of Mobility Audio Innovations

LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antolin and Mobility Audio Innovations Revolutionize In-Vehicle Sound:Headliners that Eliminate Speakers and Deliver a 360º Immersive Audio Experience● The new integrated solution from Antolin and Mobility Audio Innovations transforms the vehicle headliner into an advanced sound system capable of creating an immersive audio experience without traditional speakers.● By reducing weight and wiring, this technology enhances efficiency and sustainability, opening a new way to enjoy content immersively from any seat in the vehicle.● At the same time, it offers automakers unprecedented design freedom to create cleaner, more flexible, and emotionally engaging interiors.Antolin, a global supplier of technological solutions for vehicle interiors, and Mobility Audio Innovations (MAI), a subsidiary of Bongiovi Media & Technology (BMT), are proud to announce the global launch of their next-generation automotive audio systems. This milestone follows the strategic collaboration announced in Q1 2025 and marks a significant step forward in redefining in-vehicle infotainment, communication, and acoustic design.A New Era of Integrated Audio InnovationThe partnership between Antolin and MAI has resulted in a unique audio concept that transforms the headliner substrate into a bespoke sound system. By integrating MAI’s advanced audio processing algorithms and hardware designs, already implemented in aircraft applications—including the recent adoption of Dolby Atmos technology in private jets—alongside Antolin's expertise in interior design and manufacturing, the solution delivers immersive, high-performance sound without traditional speakers.Depending on the desired approach, conventional speaker components can be enhanced or substituted through the integration of those advanced audio algorithms developed by MAI. This flexibility simplifies assembly by reducing wiring and supports a more efficient and sustainable production process.Four Pillars of ValueThe new system offers clear advantages across four key dimensions:User Experience• Immersive sound environments• Enhanced privacy and isolation for in-cabin communication• Improved speech intelligibility and acoustic notifications• Effective road noise mitigation Sound Performance• Sweet Spot optimization for consistent audio quality across seating positions• Optimized dynamic range for music, voice, and system alerts• Proprietary Digital Power Station (DPS) algorithms for precise, dynamic sound sculpting and tonal balanceSustainability• Weight reduction through speakerless design• Lower material usage and simplified logistics• Energy-efficient audio architectureIntegration• Greater design freedom for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)• Seamless compatibility with safety systems• Scalable across vehicle platforms, including electric and hybrid modelsGlobal ReachNow available to automotive OEMs worldwide, these solutions combine advanced hardware, software, and artificial intelligence to create dynamic sound environments tailored to all vehicle types, and are delivered globally through Antolin’s extensive manufacturing and distribution network“Our collaboration with MAI transforms the automotive audio landscape,” said Javier Villacampa, Head of Innovation & Sustainability at Antolin. “By combining our integration expertise with their cutting-edge audio technologies, we are now delivering market-ready solutions that elevate the in-car experience for consumers worldwide.”“We are thrilled to see our joint vision come to life on a global scale,” said George Kehayas, COO of MAI. “Antolin’s global reach and manufacturing prowess have enabled us to bring immersive audio solutions to vehicles everywhere, redefining the in-vehicle experience for both drivers and passengers.”________________________________________About AntolinAntolin is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of automotive components and a global supplier of technology solutions for vehicle interiors. The company supplies major automakers through its network of 111 factories in 23 countries. With approximately 20,000 employees, Antolin reported €4.19 billion in revenue in 2024. The company delivers high-value products across three business units: Headliners; Cockpit & Door Systems; Technology Solutions.About Mobility Audio Innovations and BMTA subsidiary of Bongiovi Media & Technology, based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, MAI is a global leader in advanced audio technologies for the automotive mobility industries. Renowned for its patented Digital Power Station (DPS) algorithms and custom sound sculpting solutions, BMT creates immersive audio experiences for automotive, aviation, medical, VR/AR, consumer electronics, and professional audio applications.Contact Information:Mobility Audio Innovations - Bongiovi Media & TechnologyMedia Contact: Gail Parenteau, Gail@ParenteauGuidance.com 212-532-3934 landlineWebsite: www.Mobilityaudioinnovations.com Antolin:Íñigo Rodríguez, Communication & Corporate Affairs Directoremail: inigo.rodriguez@antolin.com Phone: +34 649 522 425Website: www.antolin.com

