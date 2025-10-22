Bongiovi Media & Technology Launches New Mobility Subsidiary, Appoints Automotive Industry Veteran George Kehayas as COO

George Kehayas as Chief Operating Officer of MAI, effective immediately.





PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bongiovi Media & Technology (BMT), a global leader in advanced audio solutions, today announced the formation of a new subsidiary—Mobility Audio Innovations (MAI)—to accelerate innovation across the automotive and mobility sectors. The company also announced the appointment of George Kehayas as Chief Operating Officer of MAI, effective immediately.MAI will focus on delivering next-generation infotainment and safety solutions across the global mobility space, leveraging BMT’s proprietary audio algorithms and designs. The new subsidiary reflects BMT’s strategic investment in sustainable, intelligent solutions that enhance user experiences and meet growing industry demands.The launch of MAI follows BMT’s growing momentum in the automotive sector and will operate from multiple locations across North America, Europe, Japan, China, and India. The group will tap into BMT’s patent portfolio while taking an independent, agile approach to driving adoption and innovation in the mobility space.“I’m incredibly proud to join MAI as Chief Operating Officer and lead this bold new chapter for Bongiovi Media & Technology,” said George Kehayas. “Throughout my career - from launching Lexus and Toyota vehicles to collaborating on Canada’s first electric concept car - I’ve seen firsthand how innovation, precision, and purpose can shape the future of mobility. MAI is redefining what’s possible in the in-cabin experience, blending immersive audio with safety and connectivity. Together with our partners, we are pushing boundaries, challenging convention, and building transformative solutions that make mobility smarter, more intuitive, and more human.”Kehayas brings deep industry experience in operational leadership and product scaling. Prior to joining MAI, he held executive roles in technology and manufacturing firms where he drove global expansion and innovation strategy. In his role at MAI, Kehayas will lead day-to-day operations, build out the company’s partner network, and accelerate go-to-market execution.“Launching MAI is a significant step forward for us,” said Ron Simmons, Managing Director of Bongiovi Media & Technology. “We are already deeply engaged with leading global automotive brands, and this subsidiary gives us the dedicated focus needed to scale our operations. George brings the leadership and vision MAI needs to thrive—he’s trusted, strategic, and understands how to execute.”MAI is committed to providing eco-friendly and economically viable solutions that add long-term value to both customers and the planet. The company’s approach centers on integrating patented audio algorithms and advanced audio designs into OEM and aftermarket systems to redefine what’s possible in connected and autonomous mobility experiences.To learn more about MAI or to schedule an interview with George Kehayas, please contact:Gail Parenteau, PublicistGail@ParenteauGuidance.com212-532-3934About Bongiovi Media & Technology (BMT)Bongiovi Media & Technology is a privately held company whose patented audio technologies were born in the recording studio and now power solutions across consumer electronics, aviation, healthcare, broadcast, communications, and machine diagnostics. BMT’s technology improves and enhances experiences across a wide variety of industries with cutting-edge innovation and reliability.Visit https://bongiovimt.com/ to learn more.About Mobility Audio Innovations (MAI)Mobility Audio Innovations (MAI) is a newly formed subsidiary of BMT focused on redefining audio and safety experiences for the global mobility and automotive markets. Leveraging BMT’s patented technologies, MAI delivers next-gen infotainment solutions built for OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and the future of connected mobility.Visit https://mobilityaudioinnovations.com/ to learn more.

