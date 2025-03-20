Loved Ones and the Music, Entertainment and Sports Industry Celebrate the Life of Marty Callner

Celebrating the life of Marty Callner, beloved husband, father, director, friend

Legendary director and creator Marty Callner has peacefully passed away at his home in Malibu, California surrounded by his loved ones.

Marty Callner's legacy in the formation of American Culture in both stand-up comedy and music is profound.” — Jazz Callner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marty was born in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. Marty’s mother, Ethel Jane, got him his first job in show business as a prop man on the Nick Clooney Show. He then went on to work on the local news, where during a local disaster he was for the first time thrust into the director’s chair. Marty excelled, and his career path opened. He next went on to direct a run of commercials in Cleveland where he was then saved with the opportunity to direct the Boston Celtics, which he did through the mid 70’s. During that stint, his innovative techniques were noticed by a newly formed company, HBO. Marty was brought in as one of the core original team, and was tasked with bolstering their creative vision and entertainment specials. His early assignments from HBO covered a broad range, from directing Richard Harris in Camelot on Broadway to producing the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. His career thrived at HBO where he went on to direct and produce a string of iconic specials for the likes of Gladys Knight, Ray Charles, Diana Ross, Liza Minelli, and Fleetwood Mac, amongst others. He is also credited with creating the template for what we now know as the stand-up comedy special, having directed HBO’s very first comedy special, An Evening with Robert Klein. He then went on to direct many in the series of HBO On Location specials, including the iconic George Carlin Live from Phoenix.Marty teamed with Mitzi Shore and The Comedy Store to discover up-and-coming comedic talent to showcase on HBO’s Young Comedians shows. These included the likes of Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Jerry Seinfeld, Howie Mandel, Mike Binder, Jim Carrey, and more. Marty also discovered a young Paul Ruebens at The Groundling’s in Hollywood and was the driving force behind the original Pee Wee’s Playhouse Special on HBO.His legacy in the formation of American Culture in both stand-up comedy and music is profound.In 1984 he discovered a new medium, the music video. His first music video was Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Going to Take it, followed by Pat Benatar’s We Belong, followed by hundreds more. Some iconic highlights are Cher If I Could Turn Back Time, a slew of Aerosmith videos including Cryin’, Crazy, Amazing, Livin’ on the Edge, Sweet Emotion, Dude Looks Like A Lady and Love in an Elevator. Others of note include Whitesnake Here I Go Again, Poison Every RoseHas a Thorn, Stevie Knicks’ Stand Back, and Bon Jovi Lie to Me.Marty, along with his production company Cream Cheese Films and his longtime producing partner Randall Gladstein, returned to HBO to produce mega live music specials and concerts. Marty must be considered one of, if not the best, live television director of all time.Specials of note include Garth Books- Live from Central Park, Whitney Houston- Concert for A New South Africa, Robin Williams- Live from Broadway, Britney Spears- Live from Las Vegas, Justin Timberlake- Future/Sex/Love/Show, Chris Rock Kill- the Messenger, Dane Cook- Vicious Circle, The Rolling Stones Live from MSG, and Mark Anthony live from MSG.Marty is the sole creator of the HBO show “Hard Knocks.” His ability to bridge the relationship with HBO and the NFL has changed the landscape of sports reality television.Marty’s legacy and his enduring influence on pop culture, human history, human rights and many different art forms are unparalleled, and all came from a place of deep understanding and love.His greatest legacy is his family. His wife Aleeza, his kids and his many grandkids, and his friends who considered him family. May his memory be a blessing.May his life be a celebration! August 25th 1946 – March 17th 2025

