KeyCreator 2026 Release Enhances Level Tree Capabilities

Unique file management feature further simplifies visualization of CAD models' structural complexity

MARLBOROUGH, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kubotek Kosmos announced the release of the 2026 versions of the KeyCreator CAD software family . The 2026 version provides numerous user productivity and CAD file translation upgrades. Downloads are available now for customers with active maintenance or lease.Level Tree Design Management — Many of the productivity enhancements in KeyCreator 2026 are concentrated around its unique Level Tree feature, a mechanism for KeyCreator users to quickly organize their design into a multi-level hierarchy within a single file. The enhancements increase the visually intuitive interface through new highlighting and entity selection functions.“Being able to complete one-off jobs quickly is a hallmark of how KeyCreator is used. Managing a complex project within a single CAD file is an important advantage over other solutions,” stated Andy Beaupre, Chief Consulting Engineer, Kubotek Kosmos.Detailing Enhancements — Thumbnail previews of parts and drawings have been added to the context menu in the Tree Window control bar to help users quickly distinguish between similar files. Table objects which contain many rows can now be split up into several columns to fit on a drawing. Arc Length dimensions have been further enhanced with multiple leader/witness line options.Increased Translator Support — Newly added to KeyCreator 2026 is the ability to export designs from KeyCreator to the widely used SolidWorks part and assembly formats, as well as the web-based lightweight 3D format, glTF. Translators to support reading data from nine major CAD formats have been updated since the previous major release, including three formats from Dassault Systems and four from Siemens Digital Industries Software. Reading of Model-Based Definition (MBD) data has been improved to support conversion of Saved Views into the KeyCreator snapshot system. MBD annotations now maintain their orientation to always face forward regardless of model rotation if that property was set in the original data.About Kubotek Kosmos Kubotek Kosmos is a leader in geometric software technology for engineering and manufacturing. The technology empowers specialized software to utilize engineering data from numerous sources at high-fidelity and optimal performance. The company's applications in manufacturing assure many of the world's most advanced build-to-model suppliers creating complex aerospace components that precise part definitions are being exchanged correctly between engineering systems. Its flexible direct CAD products are popular in tooling design and unconstrained conceptual modeling. The proprietary multi-platform geometric technology, available for licensing, implements the latest hardware and software standards to speed time to market, reduce costs, and improve quality.Kubotek Kosmos development and support staff are based in Marlborough, Massachusetts. It operates through a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Kubotek Corporation, which is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

