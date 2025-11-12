Kubotek Kosmos, Action Engineering Collaborate to Advance Model-Based Practices Among Suppliers

Collaboration supports aerospace and defense suppliers prioritizing modernizing technical data using Model-Based Definition (MBD)

Our teaming up bridges the gap between data integrity and practical implementation. Combining our validation tools with Action Engineering’s deployment expertise helps shops implement MBD workflows.” — Ram Eswaran, CTO & COO, Kubotek Kosmos

MARLBOROUGH MA & LAKEWOOD CO, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kubotek Kosmos, a leader in precision 3D kernel software and MBD data validation solutions, and Action Engineering, experts in Model-Based Definition (MBD) and Model-Based Enterprise (MBE), are collaborating to support small- and medium-sized suppliers, who build complex custom parts, in transitioning to modern digital manufacturing practices.Through modernizing technical data digital workflows and data exchange between manufacturing organizations, this strategic collaboration focuses on accelerating the adoption of the U.S. Department of Defense’s directive in DoD Instruction 5000.97, which directs the use of drawing-less and standards-based MBD datasets across the entire lifecycle of defense acquisition programs.As supply chains begin implementing ISO and ANSI standards such as STEP AP242 and the Quality Information Framework (QIF), the Kubotek Kosmos/Action Engineering cooperation provides a practical path forward. New Kubotek Kosmos licenses will now include access to foundational MBD and MBE training through Action Engineering’s OSCAR platform, an expertly curated toolkit designed to upskill engineering, manufacturing, and quality professionals.This bundled solution combines:• Kubotek Kosmos’s MBD software for validating precise 3D data used in manufacturing and inspection to comply with aerospace and defense industry quality standards.• Action Engineering’s OSCAR training, covering CAD Product Manufacturing Information (PMI) authoring and MBD use cases, and best practices for standards-compliant MBD implementation.“This partnership bridges the gap between data integrity and practical implementation,” said Ram Eswaran, Chief Technology and Chief Operating Officer at Kubotek Kosmos. “Combining our validation tools with Action Engineering’s deployment expertise helps customers implement error-free MBD workflows faster.”Jennifer Herron, Founder & CEO, Action Engineering, added: "In addition to STEP validation, Kubotek has added QIF validation into their tool suite, a critical asset for small and medium manufacturers embracing Model-Based Definition. Their tools enable precise validation from native CAD to derivative formats, building confidence in the digital thread. Our collaboration with Kubotek Kosmos reflects a broader commitment to fostering industry-wide interoperability and elevating the entire model-based community."Highlights:• Empowered MBD Adoption: Suppliers gain access to tools and training that ease the transition to digital workflows.• Cost Reduction: MBD pilot programs reduce supplier quoting time by up to 30% and improve estimate accuracy, resulting in better products and quicker turnaround times.• Informative Feedback Loops: Suppliers link planning and production data to the customer’s 3D data, creating feedback loops that improve manufacturing and provide valuable data to customers.Learn more about this collaboration and experience demonstrations:• Joint webinar “ Will Your Shop's Capabilities Unlock Exclusive Defense Contracts? ”, December 3, 2025, 2pm ESTAbout:More information about the companies can be found on the Kubotek Kosmos website and the Action Engineering website

