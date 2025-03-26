Kubotek Kosmos Launches 7.0 Release of MBD Utility Products

Support Added for Quality Information Framework (QIF) File Format

Translation from native into neutral CAD formats like QIF and STEP 242 is key to our MBD pipeline. The Validate software is vital in enabling...the translations [to] capture...crucial PMI data also.” — William Kerr, NMIS Metrology Theme Lead

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kubotek Kosmos, a leader in engineering and manufacturing geometric software technology, announced the 7.0 major release of its Validate Convert, and View products. These Model-based Definition (MBD) file utility programs utilize proprietary Kubotek Kosmos modeling technology to support high-fidelity sharing of critical 3D CAD and Product Manufacturing Information (PMI) data across the manufacturing supply chain.Version 7 updates support for major CAD files, improves visualization of model details, and adds support for viewing and verification of MBD data stored in the QIF file format. The new software is available for customers to download immediately.QIF File Support AddedValidate, View, and Convert 7.0 products have added all-new support for reading solids/surfaces and PMI data from Quality Information Framework (QIF) 3.0 files. Accepted as an ISO standard data file format in 2020, QIF is an XML-based MBD format used in inspection workflows for manufactured parts. The new format is used as a CAD-neutral derivative format similar to the widely supported STEP standard.QIF and InspectionQIF extends 3D product design and manufacturing data by including inspection characteristics, measurement plans, and dimensional results data from measurement equipment. By connecting all of this data together using persistent IDs, the format is emerging as a component of digital-thread connectivity of design models through to post-manufacturing inspection results. Major industrial OEMs like Lockheed Martin are distributing QIF and STEP datasets to their supply chain [1]. Kubotek Kosmos MBD utilities help part suppliers manage these datasets and meet related quality systems requirements. Verification and documentation that MBD data in QIF derivative files match the original authority CAD data is now fully supported by the Kubotek Kosmos Validate product.Advancing Real-World Adoption of MBDThe user-friendly, CAD-neutral attributes of our utilities are advancing the real-world adaptation of MBD data exchange practices through an ongoing partnership with National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, an industry-led center for manufacturing research. In an effort to support manufacturers within Scotland and beyond to successfully transition to MBD practices, the organization has created what it calls a Digital Product Passport (DPP), which seeks to address the challenges faced by the remanufacturing sector in standardization of data exchange. Necessary to this is validation of the translations from native CAD, which ensures that not only the geometry is correct, but, critically, also the PMI.William Kerr, Metrology Theme Lead at National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, said: “Translation from native into neutral CAD formats like QIF and STEP 242 is key to our MBD pipeline. The Validate software is vital in enabling us to have confidence that the translations capture not only geometry accurately, but crucial PMI data also.”Updated CAD File SupportReading of 3D CAD files across all Kubotek Kosmos MBD utility software programs has been updated to support new versions of seven file formats:• Autodesk Inventor 2025• Dassault Systemes (DS) CATIA V6/3DExperience R2025x• DS SolidWorks 2025• PTC Creo 11.0• Siemens Digital Industries Software (SDIS) NX 2406• SDIS Parasolid V37• SDIS Solid Edge 2025New support for reading the Autodesk Fusion F3D format has been added to the View and Convert products. Reading of CKD files in the Validate and Revision products has also been extended to support the Kubotek Kosmos KeyCreator 2025 format.Additional Enhancements7.0 improvements to cutting plane capabilities provide users better visualization of interior details of 3D models. Specifically, options have been added to align cutting planes to model edges and to offset planes with user-entered distance or angle values. User interface components in the 7.0 release have been updated to support the latest high-resolution displays.In the Revision program, creation of detailed reports illustrating exactly what areas of a complex model have changed now provides more flexible manual categorization of added, removed, or revised groupings of faces into user-defined features. The Validate program has been enhanced with a mass properties node for each part and improved support for CSV nominal point cloud files since the last major release.Free trials of Kubotek Kosmos software are available. Kubotek Kosmos is also seeking referral partners and qualified resellers for these products. For more information, visit KubotekKosmos.com.About Kubotek KosmosKubotek Kosmos is a leader in geometric software technology for engineering and manufacturing. The technology empowers specialized software to utilize engineering data from numerous sources at high-fidelity and optimal performance. Our applications in manufacturing assure many of the world's most advanced build-to-model suppliers creating complex aerospace components that precise part definitions are being exchanged correctly between engineering systems. Our flexible direct CAD products are popular in tooling design and unconstrained conceptual modeling. The proprietary multi-platform geometric technology, available for licensing, implements the latest hardware and software standards to speed time to market, reduce costs, and improve quality.Kubotek Kosmos development and support staff are based in Marlborough, Massachusetts. It operates through a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Kubotek Corporation which is headquartered in Osaka, Japan (7709.T Tokyo Stock Exchange).###1. Lockhead Martin’s Model-Based Enterprise Playbook for Suppliers, 2024, Lockheed Martin Corporation, https://www.lockheedmartin.com/content/dam/lockheed-martin/eo/documents/suppliers/training-2023-mbe-playbook.pdf

