Cristina Busu to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cristina Busu, BCBA and founder of Help Hope Solutions, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how her belief that “every child can learn”, shapes her approach to autism intervention and mentoring her team.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Busu explores how creating individualized learning paths empowers children on the spectrum to reach their full potential. She emphasizes teaching communication, independent living, and academic skills while fostering confidence and growth.“Hard doesn’t mean impossible,” said Busu.Cristina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/cristina-busu

