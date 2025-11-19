Nine insurers approved to sell health insurance to small businesses in 2025

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Nine health insurers have been approved to sell group health plans to small employers in 2026.

The insurers requested an average premium increase of 9.5%, though a change of 12.8% was approved based on an actuarial review of the companies’ financial projections. New rates go into effect after Jan. 1, 2026, when plans renew.

Most of the proposed rate increase is due to the expected rise in future health care costs. Other contributing factors include higher-than-anticipated medical costs in 2024 and an increase in the expected health care needs of covered members.

About half of small employers, businesses with fewer than 50 employees, in the country offer health insurance.

Nationwide, the average annual premium for an individual employee is $1,408, up 6% from 2024; the average annual premium for an employee with family coverage is $6,850, which is up 26% over the last five years. Employers pay an average of $20,143 on top of their employees’ share for family health coverage.

“It’s good to see this many options for small businesses providing insurance for their employees,” Washington Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer said. “Our state has maintained a competitive market, which makes a tough decision for small businesses a little easier.”

See which insurers are selling small group health plans by county.