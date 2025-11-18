Update for Molina policyholders who see MultiCare providers in Pierce County

MultiCare is no longer an approved provider for Molina Healthcare members.

If you live in Pierce County and have coverage through Molina Healthcare, you probably received notification that MultiCare is no longer an approved provider. We know this may be upsetting for some Molina policyholders.

Open enrollment for the individual health insurance market is currently underway. If you want to keep seeing MultiCare providers but have already enrolled in a Molina plan, you still have time to switch health plans, but you should do so as soon as possible. If you want your coverage to start Jan. 1, 2026, you must enroll by Dec. 15. Open enrollment for the individual health insurance market ends Jan. 15, 2026.

If you want to find a new plan that includes MultiCare in its network, go to wahealthplanfinder.org and see what’s available. Remember — you must pick a new plan soon! You can also call 1–855–923–4633 for help.

MultiCare’s decision to stop contracting with Molina does not apply to Apple Health, so if you have Apple Health, you’re all set.

If you want to keep Molina as your health plan, remember you will no longer be able to see MultiCare providers after Jan. 1, 2026. Contact Molina to find a new, in-network provider that covers the services you need.

How we oversee health insurers’ provider networks

A health plan’s provider network can change at any time during the year, including during open enrollment. State law requires health insurers to cover enough providers to meet the needs of their policyholders.

This means they must:

Have certain types of providers, such as women’s health care, tribal and rural health care, primary care, and mental health care.

Enough providers to help the number of patients they expect to need care.

Provide 24-hour emergency care.

Allow you to access all health plan services in a timely manner.

See additional information about how provider networks work and your rights.

Currently, Molina has enough providers to meet these requirements even without MultiCare in their network.

What if you’re currently receiving care from a MultiCare provider?

If you’re receiving treatment for a covered, serious and complex condition, you may be able to continue care with MultiCare providers, thanks to a federal law that assures continuity of care. The law was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 — the No Surprises Act. Contact MultiCare directly to see if you qualify.