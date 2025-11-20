Kuderer orders Thin Blue Line Insurance to stop selling unauthorized insurance in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer on Wednesday ordered Thin Blue Line Benefits to stop operating as an unlicensed insurance company and selling insurance in Washington.

Thin Blue Line, based in Texas and operated by Anna Reed and Guineth Reed, marketed and sold unauthorized health insurance products to members of the National Fraternal Order of Police.

Kuderer’s office opened an investigation into Thin Blue Line in July of 2025 after receiving a complaint that the company failed to process health insurance claims. It was one of 41 complaints filed by retired state and local law enforcement officers with similar allegations.

Thin Blue Line represented itself to the public as a self-funded plan covered by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), which it was not. ERISA plans are typically employer-sponsored plans offered to employees. Thin Blue Line did not meet the qualifications of an ERISA plan.

The company is not licensed by the Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) to sell insurance in Washington state, which is illegal under the state insurance code.

The company has also been ordered to stop doing business by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Kuderer stressed the importance of checking insurance companies’ qualifications before purchasing coverage.

“There are, sadly, a lot of bad actors out there taking advantage of people just looking for reasonable health coverage,” she said. “It’s important to buy insurance from a company licensed to do business in your state.”

Thin Blue Line members who have been left without health insurance may be eligible for coverage through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. Anyone looking for coverage can also check the OIC’s Consumer Tools page to ensure the company is licensed to sell insurance in Washington.

For insurance questions or complaints, contact Kuderer’s consumer advocates online or by phone at 800-562-6900.