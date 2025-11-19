Defending Cultural Heritage: Native American & Italian American Groups Unite at Solidarity Session
NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”) and the Native American Guardian’s Association (“NAGA”) will host the next installment of their ongoing series, “Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture.” These gatherings unite Native American, Italian American, and other communities in confronting cultural erasure and historical distortion.
Launched in March of last year, the monthly virtual sessions have forged a strong alliance among a growing network of organizations committed to protecting authentic cultural narratives. Each session delivers focused dialogue and features a distinguished guest speaker offering insights on preserving history and combating misinformation.
This month’s featured speaker is Dr. Joseph V. Scelsa, founder and president of the Italian American Museum in New York and former Dean of the Calandra Italian American Institute at CUNY. A nationally recognized authority on Italian American history and civil rights, Dr. Scelsa has authored and edited numerous works on ethnicity and education.
Native American and Italian American communities have long faced marginalization, misrepresentation, and enduring stereotypes. Through the Solidarity Sessions, they stand together to safeguard their stories and ensure their histories are presented accurately and respectfully.
“Each Solidarity Session deepens our understanding and strengthens our united voice,” said Andre’ DiMino, IAOVC President, who hosts the Sessions. “We welcome all communities to join us as we work to preserve heritage, promote unity, and protect the truth of our shared history.”
The upcoming session offers not only meaningful dialogue but a collective call to action - inviting participants to stand together against forces that diminish or distort cultural identity and the historical record.
The next Solidarity Session will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 8 PM EST.
Participation is free but registration is required to join the Session. Click the link at www.thesolidaritysessions.com to register.
About NAGA
The Native Americans Guardian’s Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms. “Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation.org. To join NAGA’s new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture “Seven Generations Alliance” visit www.nagaeducation.org/general-9-1
About IAOVC
IAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 33-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.org.
Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
andre@iaovc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.