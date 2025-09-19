IAOVC Blasts Hulu’s 'Only Murders in the Building' for Disgraceful Mafia Stereotyping of Italian Americans
NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, strongly denounces the new season of Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building for once again trafficking in tired, damaging, and insulting stereotypes that associate Italian Americans with organized crime.
The show, starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, continues Hollywood’s relentless portrayal of Italian Americans as mobsters and buffoons. IAOVC denounces the actors for delivering this offensive dialogue, which feeds the damaging myth that being Italian American is synonymous with being tied to organized crime. IAOVC emphasizes that no other ethnicity is subjected to such relentless negative portrayals in mainstream media.
Particularly troubling is the participation of actors of Italian heritage, including Bobby Cannavale, who should have rejected involvement in such offensive depictions. By lending their talents to a series that reinforces these harmful stereotypes, they contribute to the continued stigmatization of their own community.
“This is nothing short of ethnic defamation,” declared Andre’ DiMino, President of IAOVC. “Italian Americans are doctors, scientists, educators, veterans, entrepreneurs, and leaders in every field of American life. Yet, time and again, Hollywood reduces us to mobsters and buffoons. Only Murders in the Building is the latest offender in this disgraceful trend, and Hulu, along with Steve Martin and Martin Short, should be ashamed of themselves. No other ethnic group would ever be subjected to this nonstop barrage of negative stereotyping - and neither should we. We call on the producers, writers, and stars of Only Murders in the Building to end this blatant ethnic defamation.”
IAOVC is demanding that Hulu and the show’s producers issue a formal apology to the Italian American community and commit to eliminating these harmful portrayals from future productions.
IAOVC is a member, and the designated anti-bias organization, of the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations (“COPOMIAO”) a national coalition of 74 cultural, educational, fraternal and anti-defamation groups. Basil Russo, President of COPOMIAO stated, “All of our member organizations stand united in our support of IAOVC’s demand to end this offensive and harmful stereotyping of Italian Americans. Accomplished comedians such as Steve Martin and Martin Short should understand that farcical comedy does not provide them with a license to malign any group’s ethnicity.”
IAOVC has long fought against the pervasive media bias that unfairly targets Italian Americans. The organization urges media outlets, entertainment companies, and creative professionals to recognize the destructive impact of these stereotypes and to commit to more accurate and respectful representation.
IAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. Its mission is to fight bias, stereotyping, and denigration of Italian Americans through education, advocacy, and unified action. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.org.
