Italian American Groups Advocate for Greater Recognition of National Native American Heritage Month
Continuing a Growing Alliance Dedicated to Unity, Understanding, and Cultural RespectNORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian American organizations across the United States are calling for increased recognition of National Native American Heritage Month, observed each November. The effort builds on an ongoing collaboration among Native American, Italian American, and other cultural groups through monthly virtual gatherings called “Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture,” coordinated by the Italian American One Voice Coalition (IAOVC).
National Native American Heritage Month was established on August 3, 1990, by President George H.W. Bush, who encouraged “Federal, State and local Governments, groups and organizations and the people of the United States to observe such month with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities.”
Since their launch in March 2024, the Solidarity Sessions have brought together leaders from diverse communities — including the Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA) and numerous Italian American organizations — to foster mutual understanding, cultural respect, and collaboration. The sessions aim to combat cultural erasure, historical distortion, and negative stereotyping through open dialogue and shared advocacy.
“Our alliance between Italian Americans and Native Americans is reflected in the calendar, with October marking Italian American Heritage Month and November honoring Native American Heritage Month,” said Andre’ DiMino, President of the IAOVC and host of the Solidarity Sessions. “It’s a meaningful symbol of bridging our cultures.”
Both communities share experiences of marginalization and misrepresentation. NAGA advocates for accurate representation of Native American names and imagery, while Italian American organizations work to preserve Christopher Columbus as a symbol of Italian American heritage. By joining forces, the groups aim to protect their cultural legacies and counter negative stereotypes.
The IAOVC and its partners invite other organizations and communities to join the Solidarity Sessions to expand this national alliance against cultural suppression and promote cross-cultural understanding. To learn more about the Solidarity Sessions email info@iaovc.org.
About NAGA
The Native Americans Guardian’s Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms. “Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation.org. To join NAGA’s new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture “Seven Generations Alliance” visit www.nagaeducation.org/general-9-1
About IAOVC
IAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture from bias, stereotyping, defamation and denigration. In its 33-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights, visit iaovc.org/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition to defend and celebrate Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.org.
