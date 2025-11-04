Children’s Harbor Appoints Mahmud Samad, MBA, to Board of Directors

Mahmud Samad

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Harbor, a Broward County-based nonprofit organization, is excited to announce that Mahmud Samad, MBA, an accomplished business professional, has joined its Board of Directors.

With more than 20 years of experience in finance, accounting, and business operations, Mahmud brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to community impact. Throughout his career, Mahmud has held leadership roles across a variety of industries—including real, SaaS-based telehealth, services, and consumer products—and has served in both public and privately held multinational corporations such as Johnson & Johnson and Denny’s, as well as PE-backed ventures including Wellpath, MDLIVE, and Heavenly RX.

Recognized for his excellence in financial leadership, Mahmud has built a reputation for delivering accuracy, transparency, and strategic insight. His ability to create scalable systems and guide organizations through sustainable growth reflects a forward-thinking approach that aligns perfectly with Children’s Harbor’s mission to strengthen teens and families through stability, support, and opportunity.

“Over the past decade—and especially the last six years- I’ve had a front-row seat to witness how Children’s Harbor is powered not just by its mission, but by the extraordinary commitment of its board, leadership, and dedicated staff,” said Mahmud Samad, MBA. “What moves me most is how this organization, through its unwavering leadership, creates lasting stability, healing, and hope for children and young people who have experienced trauma.”

Mahmud Samad currently serves as an advisor for Andavaris Staffing Solutions and Alumni Ventures, one of the top 20 venture capital firms in the U.S., where he provides strategic guidance on finance, fundraising, and sustainable growth. He also leads strategic finance and operations projects for private equity and public company clients, helping organizations optimize performance and scale effectively. Known for his collaborative leadership style, Mahmud has a proven track record of driving change, implementing zero-based budgeting, and leading successful acquisition integrations.

In addition to his advisory work, Mahmud serves as President of the Harvard Business School Online Miami Chapter, representing more than 1,100 alumni across Florida from 29 countries. Passionate about education and mentorship, he coaches founders, franchise operators, and early-stage teams on financial strategy and business scaling. Mahmud’s dedication to developing leaders and fostering success aligns closely with Children’s Harbor’s mission to strengthen teens and families through stability, support, and opportunity.

“Mahmud’s leadership experience and passion for building strong, sustainable systems align perfectly with our mission. What excites me most is his heart for helping others rise,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children’s Harbor. “He understands that when you create stability and opportunity for families, you change the trajectory of lives—and that’s exactly what Children’s Harbor is about.”

Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization based in South Florida, dedicated to strengthening families in crisis and supporting teens in foster care. The nonprofit provides safe residential housing, specialized trauma care, life skills, and support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers affected by the trauma of abuse. The addition of Mahmud Samad to the Board of Directors will help program expansion and strategic growth efforts for the organization and the families it serves.

To learn more about Children’s Harbor and how you can get involved or support, please visit childrensharbor.org or call (954) 252- 3072.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.