Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg Revives Educational Television on Saturday Mornings

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educational television is making a return to Saturday mornings with Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg, a nationally broadcast program airing on CNBC. Produced by the award-winning team at WBC Productions, Now We Know! is reimagining the weekend lineup with intelligent, participant-driven storytelling that informs and inspires.

In partnership with CNBC and powerful industry leaders, WBC Productions has brought this project to life as a refreshing alternative to the typical Saturday morning lineup traditionally dominated by infomercials. Each segment highlights innovation, discovery, and real-world impact, bringing educational content back to a time slot where families and professionals alike can tune in together.

In addition to the valuable national broadcast, participation in Now We Know! includes full ownership of both the edited segments and raw footage. WBC Productions is committed to transparency, with no hidden costs or surprise fees. The company believes that media created for national broadcast should also serve broader purposes, providing content that can be repurposed for marketing, social media, internal communications, and beyond.

“Our mission, as a production team and as an executive group, is to bring educational programming back to Saturday mornings in a meaningful way,” said Ty Cornelious, Senior Producer of Now We Know! “We’re committed to giving our participants the greatest possible value and creating content that continues to benefit them long after the initial broadcast. Now We Know! isn’t just about featuring organizations for one episode, it’s about forming lasting, quality relationships and building something that endures.”

With more than 15 years of experience producing high-quality educational content, WBC Productions has established lasting relationships with clients across a wide range of industries. The company’s participant-driven approach ensures that each story remains authentic and impactful, while its partnership with CNBC guarantees exposure to more than 85 million households nationwide during prime morning hours when audiences are most engaged.

By blending credibility, transparency, and creativity, Now We Know! is leading a revival of meaningful television that brings learning, curiosity, and inspiration back to Saturday mornings.

About Now We Know! Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg is an educational television series airing Saturday mornings on CNBC. Hosted by award-winning actor Steve Guttenberg, the program features documentary-style segments that explore innovation, expertise, and impact across industries including finance, technology, healthcare, sustainability, and more. Our award-winning team has traveled the globe for 15 years to provide educational content for a variety of platforms. For more information, visit www.NowWeKnowTV.com.

