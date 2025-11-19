St. Albans Barracks / MV Crash I 89 SB
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – Property Damage Only
CASE#: 25A2008508
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/19/25 @ 06:16 AM
STREET: I-89 SB by the Exit 19 on ramp
TOWN: St. Albans
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cecilia Ladd
AGE: 22
SEATBELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: CX-5
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver’s side damage; airbag deployment
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Justin Reed
AGE: 47
SEATBELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger’s side damage; airbag deployment
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/19/25, at approximately 06:16 am, VSP and St. Albans Town Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-89 southbound just south of the Exit 19 on ramp in St. Albans Town. Investigation revealed vehicle 1, operated by Cecilia Ladd, had gotten on the interstate at Exit 19 in the southbound direction. The operator realized she intended to get on in the northbound direction and attempted to use the U-Turn to turn around. While moving from the driving (right) lane into the passing (left) lane her vehicle struck vehicle 2, operated by Justin Reed. Reed had previously moved into the passing lane to allow merging traffic to get onto the interstate. Both vehicles were towed from the scene with airbag deployment by Stones. No injuries were reported. Ladd was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for 23 V.S.A. 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic - DLT - 2 Points, $220 penalty. VSP reminds all drivers that U-Turn access is for emergency and authorized vehicles only.
