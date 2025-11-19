Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / MV Crash I 89 SB

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – Property Damage Only

 

CASE#:  25A2008508                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/19/25 @ 06:16 AM

STREET: I-89 SB by the Exit 19 on ramp

TOWN: St. Albans      

WEATHER: Clear        

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cecilia Ladd

AGE: 22

SEATBELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: CX-5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver’s side damage; airbag deployment

INJURIES: None  

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Justin Reed

AGE: 47

SEATBELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger’s side damage; airbag deployment

INJURIES: None  

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

  

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/19/25, at approximately 06:16 am, VSP and St. Albans Town Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-89 southbound just south of the Exit 19 on ramp in St. Albans Town. Investigation revealed vehicle 1, operated by Cecilia Ladd, had gotten on the interstate at Exit 19 in the southbound direction. The operator realized she intended to get on in the northbound direction and attempted to use the U-Turn to turn around. While moving from the driving (right) lane into the passing (left) lane her vehicle struck vehicle 2, operated by Justin Reed. Reed had previously moved into the passing lane to allow merging traffic to get onto the interstate. Both vehicles were towed from the scene with airbag deployment by Stones. No injuries were reported. Ladd was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for 23 V.S.A. 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic - DLT - 2 Points, $220 penalty. VSP reminds all drivers that U-Turn access is for emergency and authorized vehicles only.

 

 

